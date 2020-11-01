SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators Sit At No. 8 In Coaches Poll and AP Top 25

Graham Marsh

College football's week nine - and the SEC's week six - have come and gone, and the Coaches and AP Top 25 polls have been updated accordingly. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the updated polls when it comes to both Florida and the rest of college football.

Week Nine Coaches Poll:

1. Clemson (7-0)

2. Alabama (6-0)

3. Ohio State (2-0)

4. Notre Dame (6-0)

5. Georgia (4-1)

6. Cincinnati (5-0)

7. Texas A&M (4-1)

8. Florida (3-1)

9. BYU (7-0)

10. Miami (5-1)

11. Wisconsin (1-0)

12. Oklahoma State (4-1)

13. Indiana (2-0)

14. Oregon (0-0)

15. Marshall (5-0)

16. Coastal Carolina (6-0)

17. Iowa State (4-2)

18. SMU (6-1)

19. Oklahoma (4-2)

20. USC (0-0)

21. Auburn (4-2)

22. Army (6-1)

23. Boise State (2-0)

24. North Carolina (4-2)

25. Michigan (1-1)

Week Nine AP Top 25:

1. Clemson (7-0)

2. Alabama (6-0)

3. Ohio State (2-0)

4. Notre Dame (6-0)

5. Georgia (4-1)

6. Cincinnati (5-0)

7. Texas A&M (4-1)

8. Florida (3-1)

9. BYU (7-0)

10. Wisconsin (1-0)

11. Miami (5-1)

12. Oregon (0-0)

13. Indiana (2-0)

14. Oklahoma State (4-1)

15. Coastal Carolina (6-0)

16. Marshall (5-0)

17. Iowa State (4-2)

18. SMU (6-1)

19. Oklahoma (4-2)

20. USC (0-0)

21. Boise State (2-0)

22. Texas (4-2)

23. Michigan (1-1)

24. Auburn (4-2)

25. Liberty (6-0)

RELATED: Dan Mullen describes Florida Gators brawl with Missouri Tigers

The No. 8 ranking seems about right for Florida. The Gators convincingly defeated Missouri after three weeks in between games due to the team COVID-19 outbreak. More importantly, UF's defense looked by far the best it has all season. 

This sets up another top-10 showdown in Jacksonville between the Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. UGA sits at No. 5 in each poll after an ugly, yet convincing 14-3 victory over Kentucky on Saturday. 

Clemson sits snuggly at No. 1 in both polls despite a scare against Boston College on Saturday, while Alabama once again sits securely at No. 2. In a year unlike any other in recent memory, at least something is still normal. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Key Takeaways From Florida's 41-17 Dismantling of Missouri

What were our biggest takeaways from Florida's 41-17 victory over Missouri.

Zach Goodall

Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week 6

What happened around the conference during week six of SEC play?

michaelknauff

Torrence: Communication 'Was Great' In Gators New-Look Secondary

After their victory over Missouri, true freshman defensive back Rashad Torrence II praised Florida's secondary for communication in the absence of multiple starters.

Brandon Carroll

Dan Mullen Describes Florida's Halftime Brawl with Missouri

What the heck happened at halftime between the Florida Gators and Missouri Tigers?

Zach Goodall

Sources: Multiple Florida Gators Starters, Key Depth Out vs. Missouri

The Florida Gators will be without several starters and key players against Missouri on Saturday.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Gators Dominate Missouri En Route to 41-17 Victory

Returning to in-game action, Florida rolls over the Missouri Tigers with a dominant two way performance.

Brandon Carroll

Gators DL Zachary Carter, LB Antwaun Powell Ejected vs. Missouri

Two Florida Gators were ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties at halftime.

Zach Goodall

Gators Flip the Switch Late, Lead Tigers 20-7 at Halftime

After a sluggish start for the Gators offensively, they find their rhythm late to take a 13 point lead on the Missouri Tigers.

Brandon Carroll

Florida vs. Missouri: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch, and More

Everything you need to know ahead of kickoff between the Florida Gators and Missouri Tigers.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Inactive List vs. the Missouri Tigers

Who's in and who's out for the Florida Gators against the Missouri Tigers?

Zach Goodall