Florida Gators Sit At No. 8 In Coaches Poll and AP Top 25

College football's week nine - and the SEC's week six - have come and gone, and the Coaches and AP Top 25 polls have been updated accordingly. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the updated polls when it comes to both Florida and the rest of college football.

Week Nine Coaches Poll:

1. Clemson (7-0)

2. Alabama (6-0)

3. Ohio State (2-0)

4. Notre Dame (6-0)

5. Georgia (4-1)

6. Cincinnati (5-0)

7. Texas A & M (4-1)

8. Florida (3-1)

9. BYU (7-0)

10. Miami (5-1)

11. Wisconsin (1-0)

12. Oklahoma State (4-1)

13. Indiana (2-0)

14. Oregon (0-0)

15. Marshall (5-0)

16. Coastal Carolina (6-0)

17. Iowa State (4-2)

18. SMU (6-1)

19. Oklahoma (4-2)

20. USC (0-0)

21. Auburn (4-2)

22. Army (6-1)

23. Boise State (2-0)

24. North Carolina (4-2)

25. Michigan (1-1)

Week Nine AP Top 25:

1. Clemson (7-0)

2. Alabama (6-0)

3. Ohio State (2-0)

4. Notre Dame (6-0)

5. Georgia (4-1)

6. Cincinnati (5-0)

7. Texas A & M (4-1)

8. Florida (3-1)

9. BYU (7-0)

10. Wisconsin (1-0)

11. Miami (5-1)

12. Oregon (0-0)

13. Indiana (2-0)

14. Oklahoma State (4-1)

15. Coastal Carolina (6-0)

16. Marshall (5-0)

17. Iowa State (4-2)

18. SMU (6-1)

19. Oklahoma (4-2)

20. USC (0-0)

21. Boise State (2-0)

22. Texas (4-2)

23. Michigan (1-1)

24. Auburn (4-2)

25. Liberty (6-0)

The No. 8 ranking seems about right for Florida. The Gators convincingly defeated Missouri after three weeks in between games due to the team COVID-19 outbreak. More importantly, UF's defense looked by far the best it has all season.

This sets up another top-10 showdown in Jacksonville between the Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. UGA sits at No. 5 in each poll after an ugly, yet convincing 14-3 victory over Kentucky on Saturday.

Clemson sits snuggly at No. 1 in both polls despite a scare against Boston College on Saturday, while Alabama once again sits securely at No. 2. In a year unlike any other in recent memory, at least something is still normal.