SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators Down A Spot in Latest Coaches Poll

Zach Goodall

After a second Saturday sitting idle due to a COVID-19 outbreak across the team, the Florida Gators (2-1) have been up and down in the weekly Coaches Poll. Florida climbed to No. 8 last weekend after the Oct. 17th game against LSU was postponed and have now flipped with Texas A&M (3-1), down to the No. 9 spot. The Aggies had a bye this weekend.

Florida lost to Texas A&M, 41-38, in the third week of SEC action, but have been sidelined due to widespread coronavirus cases across the team ever since.

The Gators plan to return to action this week after the SEC rescheduled Oct. 24th's contest against Missouri (2-2) for this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7:30 P.M. Head coach Dan Mullen shared on last Wednesday's coaches teleconference that team aims to return to practice on Monday following quarantine procedures, though UF will not be at full strength.

Missouri defeated the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) by a score of 20-10 on Saturday. The Wildcats kept quarterback Connor Bazelak in check after a 406 yard, four-touchdown outing against LSU the week before, limiting the redshirt freshman to 201 yards and no touchdowns on 21-of-30 passing. Missouri controlled the clock with 62 rushing attempts for 220 yards, while defensively halting Kentucky to a miserable 145 total yards and 16:50 time of possession.

Don't expect the Gators to have similar issues offensively as Kentucky did. Kyle Trask won't be held to 4-of-13 passing for 47 yards as the Wildcats were. 

However, whether it's Bazelak winning through the air, or Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie on the ground, Missouri's offense presents challenges for what's been a lackluster Gators defense after several weeks away from in-person team activities, to say the least. 

Below, you can find the updated Coaches Poll ahead of Week 9. The Big 10 kicked off its season this weekend, which led to a further shakeup within the rankings although some teams had already been included with a 0-0 record. The Pac-12 is represented as well, as the conference will begin its season on Nov. 7.

1. Clemson (6-0)

2. Alabama (5-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Notre Dame (5-0)

5. Georgia (3-1)

6. Oklahoma State (4-0)

7. Cincinnati (4-0)

8. Texas A&M (3-1)

9. Florida (2-1)

10. Brigham Young (6-0)

11. Wisconsin (1-0)

12. Miami (5-1)

13. North Carolina (4-1)

14. Michigan (1-0)

15. Oregon (0-0)

16. Kansas State (4-10)

17. Penn State (0-1)

18. Marshall (5-0)

19. Indiana (1-0)

20. Southern California (0-0)

21. Coastal Carolina (5-0)

22. Iowa State (3-2)

23. Southern Methodist (5-1)

24. Oklahoma (3-2)

25. Army (6-1)

Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Minnesota; No. 22 NC State.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators 'Never Got Out' of 2021 CB Jordan Young's Ear

Gaither 2021 cornerback Jordan Young details his commitment and fit with the Florida Gators.

Zach Goodall

Florida-Georiga Gameday Rules Set, No Tailgating Allowed

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs get clarity on rules adjusting for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this year, issuing rules for pre-game and more.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Needs to Find a Dominant Left Tackle Prospect

The Florida Gators have added depth along the offensive line over time, but are still missing a dominaht left tackle.

Zach Goodall

2022 OT Details Relationship With Florida Gators Coach John Hevesy

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated-AllGators, 2022 OT prospect Blake Miller discusses including the Florida Gators in his top five.

Brandon Carroll

Stricklin Provides Florida Gators COVID-19 Update

The Florida Gators are currently in a quarantine after experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak following the team's loss against Texas A&M on Sat. Oct. 10.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators HC Mike White Talks Point Guard Battle, Different Offense

Tre Mann, Ques Glover, and Tyree Appleby are all fighting it out for the one-guard position for the Florida Gators.

Zach Goodall

What Can Colin Castleton Bring To The Gators?

Forward Colin Castleton transferred from Michigan to Florida this offseason, what can this mean for Mike White's team?

Graham Marsh

Film Study: Gators QB Kyle Trask's Improvements in 2020

After grinding three games of tape, which improvements stand out the most in Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask's game?

michaelknauff

After Extended Break, How Prepared Can Florida Gators Football Be?

The Florida Gators will have been off for two weeks upon its return, how prepared can the football team be at that point?

Demetrius Harvey

Comparing the Gators ‘08/‘20 Offenses; Significance of Defensive Issues

The 2020 Florida Gators offense is competing above a championship level compared to the 2008 Florida squad. The discrepancy of the teams lies within the defenses.

Brandon Carroll