Florida Gators Down A Spot in Latest Coaches Poll

After a second Saturday sitting idle due to a COVID-19 outbreak across the team, the Florida Gators (2-1) have been up and down in the weekly Coaches Poll. Florida climbed to No. 8 last weekend after the Oct. 17th game against LSU was postponed and have now flipped with Texas A & M (3-1), down to the No. 9 spot. The Aggies had a bye this weekend.

Florida lost to Texas A & M, 41-38, in the third week of SEC action, but have been sidelined due to widespread coronavirus cases across the team ever since.

The Gators plan to return to action this week after the SEC rescheduled Oct. 24th's contest against Missouri (2-2) for this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7:30 P.M. Head coach Dan Mullen shared on last Wednesday's coaches teleconference that team aims to return to practice on Monday following quarantine procedures, though UF will not be at full strength.

Missouri defeated the Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) by a score of 20-10 on Saturday. The Wildcats kept quarterback Connor Bazelak in check after a 406 yard, four-touchdown outing against LSU the week before, limiting the redshirt freshman to 201 yards and no touchdowns on 21-of-30 passing. Missouri controlled the clock with 62 rushing attempts for 220 yards, while defensively halting Kentucky to a miserable 145 total yards and 16:50 time of possession.

Don't expect the Gators to have similar issues offensively as Kentucky did. Kyle Trask won't be held to 4-of-13 passing for 47 yards as the Wildcats were.

However, whether it's Bazelak winning through the air, or Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie on the ground, Missouri's offense presents challenges for what's been a lackluster Gators defense after several weeks away from in-person team activities, to say the least.

Below, you can find the updated Coaches Poll ahead of Week 9. The Big 10 kicked off its season this weekend, which led to a further shakeup within the rankings although some teams had already been included with a 0-0 record. The Pac-12 is represented as well, as the conference will begin its season on Nov. 7.

1. Clemson (6-0)

2. Alabama (5-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Notre Dame (5-0)

5. Georgia (3-1)

6. Oklahoma State (4-0)

7. Cincinnati (4-0)

8. Texas A & M (3-1)

9. Florida (2-1)

10. Brigham Young (6-0)

11. Wisconsin (1-0)

12. Miami (5-1)

13. North Carolina (4-1)

14. Michigan (1-0)

15. Oregon (0-0)

16. Kansas State (4-10)

17. Penn State (0-1)

18. Marshall (5-0)

19. Indiana (1-0)

20. Southern California (0-0)

21. Coastal Carolina (5-0)

22. Iowa State (3-2)

23. Southern Methodist (5-1)

24. Oklahoma (3-2)

25. Army (6-1)

Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Minnesota; No. 22 NC State.