247Sports Names Florida Gators Commit Diwun Black No. 1 JUCO Recruit

Demetrius Harvey

One of the most beloved Florida Gators commits over the past few years will finally get to suit up for the orange and blue sometime soon. junior college (JUCO) product, Diwun Black, originally committed to the Gators in 2018, however, due to academic issues, he was unable to formally enroll in the university when he was eligible in 2019.

Last week, the four-star athlete announced on Twitter that he will be attending the University of Florida in December of 2020 following his graduation, able to compete on the gridiron for the 2021-22 season.

"[Four] star SS/ LB Diwun black will be attending The University of Florida this December!!! Yesss #Gatornation This kid man, I tell you Florida is going to love him as [a] player on [the] field but even more as a person off the field I can promise you that!! His story will be one to remember," Black said on Twitter last week.

Now, the former four-star athlete has been rated as the No. 1 junior-college (JUCO) recruit for the 2021-class in the country, according to 247Sports, a four-star outside linebacker.

Listed an outside linebacker at 6-foot-3.5, 226-pounds, Black has the versatility to play at multiple levels of a team's defense, and would likely project well at safety for the Gators they were to place him there.

After announcing he would not be playing for the Gators this season, Black enrolled at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. As a starter at defensive back, Black played in 11 games, recording 46 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and five pass breakups.

With the Gators adding black to their 2021 class officially beginning in December, they essentially will be retaining a free recruit, not having to do the heavy lifting on landing one of the more polished and athletic players in the class.

Black became a cult-favorite for the Gators' fanbase during his recruitment cycle in 2018-19, pouring his love for the Gators onto social media as well as during interviews. Now, he will not only be able to live out his dream, he will do so as one of the best players in the country.

