Report: Former Gators DC Todd Grantham Accepts Analyst Gig With Alabama

According to a report from On3Sports' Matt Zenitz, former Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has accepted an analyst position with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Last week, it was reported that Grantham was in consideration for the gig, and now it appears he's headed to Tuscaloosa.

Grantham, 55, most recently was the DC at Florida from 2018-21 before being let go from the position halfway through last season. He has been a college coach since 1990, first getting an opportunity with Virginia Tech.

Grantham is the latest of the former Florida coaches to land on his feet within the SEC, with former Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson accepting the same role with the Auburn Tigers, along with the role of defensive run game coordinator just a few weeks ago.

The Gators have completely renovated their staff with new coaches, including head coach Billy Napier, who brought along Patrick Toney to be his defensive coordinator this year. Florida's defenses under Grantham were up-and-down, particularly over the last couple of seasons when they saw plenty of regression.

Now, Grantham has an opportunity to continue as a coach under Alabama HC Nick Saban. Given his experience, it is no wonder that Grantham eventually landed somewhere as a coach. Grantham is expected to start with the Crimson tide this week, according to Zeintz.

