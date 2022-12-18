Florida DB Corey Collier Jr. Transferring to Nebraska

Photo: Corey Collier Jr.; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Second-year Florida safety Corey Collier Jr., who announced his plan to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4, will transfer to Nebraska this offseason, he shared on Saturday.

Collier, the high school teammate of UF starting sophomore cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., appeared in five games during his two-year stint at UF, primarily in a special teams role. He recorded the first tackle of his college career this season when Florida hosted Eastern Washington in Week 5.

He is one of four Florida defensive backs who plan to transfer this offseason, along with Avery Helm, Donovan McMillon and Kamar Wilcoxson. McMillon announced his commitment to Pittsburgh on Thursday and Helm shared his pledge to TCU on Friday.

Collier, Helm, McMillon, offensive lineman Joshua Braun (Arkansas) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska) have all found new homes after entering the transfer portal during or after Florida's regular season. 13 scholarship players with plans to transfer remain uncommitted at this time.

Florida anticipates the signing and enrollment of at least six defensive backs from the class of 2023 this offseason, as cornerback/safety Dijon Johnson, cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson, safety Jordan Castell, nickel corner Sharif Denson, safety Byrce Thornton and cornerback/safety Aaron Gates are currently committed to the Gators.

