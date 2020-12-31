Florida Gators Inactive List vs. Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl

The Florida Gators have released their unavailable players list ahead of the Cotton Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. You can find the entire list below.

3 Marco Wilson

4 David Reese

6 Shawn Davis

7 Jeremiah Moon

8 Trevon Grimes

15 Jacob Copeland

17 Kahleil Jackson

21 Ethan Pouncey

22 Rashad Torrence II

51 Ventrell Miller

54 Lamar Goods

55 Hayden Knighton

66 Jaelin Humphries

84 Kyle Pitts

91 Marlon Dunlap

95 Lucas Alonso

Tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, and cornerback Marco Wilson have opted out in preparation for the NFL Draft. Wide receiver Jacob Copeland shared that he won't play due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. Safety Shawn Davis will miss his third game in a row due to injury. Specifics aren't public knowledge regarding linebacker Ventrell Miller and defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, however, it was reported that they will be out amid team-wide "injuries and opt outs," by Yahoo Sports before the game.

Head coach Dan Mullen shared on Tuesday that Florida expected to have "about 60" scholarship players available for the bowl game, and that it would serve as an opportunity for younger players to take on more meaningful snaps.

"Our guys are excited with the opportunity to get out there and go play," said Mullen. "So there are guys that have kind of been in maybe that supporting actor role now that are going into the lead role in the show tomorrow night. And so I think those guys are excited for that opportunity to get out there and go make plays."