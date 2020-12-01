Gators Finish November With No New COVID-19 Cases, 1 All Month

The month of October was not kind to the Florida Gators as the team suffered from an outbreak of COVID-19, effectively leading to the postponement of two games.

The month of November was a different story. Florida released its weekly COVID-19 testing results across the athletic program on Tuesday, revealing no new cases on the football team for the second week in a row. Gators football finished the month with just one case.

Below, you can find the update in its entirety. Results are available from tests administered through Monday, Nov. 30.

Since Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 6,845

Total Positives on Campus: 169

Total Tests for November: 1,453

Total Positives for November: 12

Since Football Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 3,569

Total Positives on Campus: 69

Total Tests for November: 645

Total Positives for November: 1

Non-football spots saw a jump in cases last week, going from two to 12. No new positives have arisen since.

Florida football looks to carry the momentum into the month of December, considering what is on the line. UF can clinch the SEC East with a win over Tennessee this weekend, advancing to Dan Mullen's first SEC Championship as the Gators' head coach, on Dec. 19.

A COVID-19 outbreak could completely derail that, as seen in November when at least 37 football players tested positive (per results from Oct. 27). Head coach Dan Mullen shared on Monday that he "wants to guess" UF is entering games, currently, with 72 of its 85 scholarship players available. The SEC recommends 53 in order to play a game.

The Gators appear to have instilled the importance of following COVID-19 protocols. There was never an official determination as to what caused Florida's last outbreak, but traveling protocols were adjusted for precautionary measures. With such an important month ahead, every measure counts.