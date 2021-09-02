UF to Open Vaccination Sites Before Florida Gators vs. FAU

UF Health and Florida Gators athletics have teamed up to offer the public COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday before the Gators' season kicks off against Florida Atlantic at home.

According to a school announcement, two vaccination sites will be open from 5:30 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Saturday, September 4, before the game kicks off at 7:30 P.M. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The sites will be located in front of the Stephen C. O'Connell Center and outside of Gate 12 on the east side of the football stadium.

"UF Health and Gators Athletics previously worked together to support a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium throughout the past year," the school write in a release. "UF Health experts say COVID-19 vaccines help our bodies develop immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19 and reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalization. After Saturday's game, vaccine availability can be found at UFHealth.org/FLVaccines."



Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in August that UF will not require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result to enter football games in 2021. However, Stricklin has encouraged Florida fans and his following to get vaccinated often.

