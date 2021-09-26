Florida Moves Up One Spot In Latest AP Poll

September 26, 2021
Florida Gators Crack AP Top 10 After Win Over Tennessee

The Gators jumped one spot to tenth in this week's poll.
Author:
Publish date:

The Florida Gators moved up one place to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 following a 38-14 win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

It is the first time the Gators have been ranked in the top 10 this season - they had been at No. 11 for the last two weeks. The Gators started the season at No. 13, moved up to No. 11 after their win over USF, and held that spot after a two-point loss to top-ranked Alabama.

Arkansas - fresh off a win over Texas A&M - leapfrogged the Gators to No. 8, and Notre Dame jumped the Gators to No. 9 as well after a convincing win over Wisconsin. Those teams were ranked No. 16 and No. 12, respectively, coming into the week. 

There are seven SEC teams in the Top 25 - six of which are in the Top 15. Alabama and Georgia remain the top-ranked teams. 

You can find the entire AP Top 25 entering week five below. Week four rankings for each team are in parenthesis.

1. Alabama (1)

2. Georgia (2)

3. Oregon (3)

4. Penn State (6)

5. Iowa (5)

6. Oklahoma (4)

7. Cincinnati (8)

8. Arkansas (16) 

9. Notre Dame (12)

10. Florida (11)

11. Ohio State (10)

12. Ole Miss (13)

13. BYU (15)

14. Michigan (19)

15. Texas A&M (7)

16. Coastal Carolina (17)

17. Michigan State (20)

18. Fresno State (22)

19. Oklahoma State (unranked)

20. UCLA (24)

21. Baylor (unranked)

22. Auburn (23)

23. North Carolina State (unranked)

24. Wake Forest (unranked)

25. Clemson (9)

Dropped out: Iowa State (14), Wisconsin (18), North Carolina (21), Kansas State (25)

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

