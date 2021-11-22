Gators’ Carter, Pierce Talk Mullen Dismissal: 'It Was Kind of Shocking'

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

It wasn't an expected Sunday afternoon in Gainsville over the weekend. No, the team would meet together with then-head coach Dan Mullen who spoke with the team shortly after being informed he'd be let go, dismissed from the football team following a turbulent 5-6 season.

Today, two of the team's leaders on both offense and defense - defensive end Zachary Carter and running back Dameon Pierce - met with the media and recalled what went through their minds while everything was happening. Something which Pierce noted was "shocking."

“Honestly, bro, from an internal standpoint, it was kind of shocking," Pierce said when asked about how blindsided he was by the news.

"You know. We at least thought we could finish the season and whatever happens in the offseason happens in the offseason. But for it to happen so suddenly, it was definitely a shock. But like I said earlier, he just left off with a really good note and giving motivation for this week’s game.”

No, Mullen wouldn't coach the team to close out the season against Florida State next Saturday. Though, according to athletic director Scott Stricklin, he was given the opportunity to do so before leaving shortly after the regular season. Now the team is faced with a new challenge, finishing out their season without the man who led them over the past few years.

The team would learn of Mullen's dismissal in the team meeting room, ending with mixed emotions. Ultimately, Pierce said, it was obviously emotional, anytime a person on staff or a coach, who you've grown close with over the years and learned from, gets fired.

"Overall mood was —especially for Coach Mullen — he just wanted to let us know that we need to end the season on a good note," Pierce recounted. "We’ve got a big game to look forward to with our rival, Florida State. No matter whether he is here or he’s not here, the fact remains that we have to end the season with a win and beat Florida State.”

Carter's recollection was about the same, it was a tough day for everyone in the program, but he did acknowledge - as he did when defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was let go - that it's a business at the end of the day.

"It’s a business and you have to understand that, and, you know, some guys are upset, a lot of guys are upset and things like that but, you know, we just have to move on, we have to focus up and we have a big game this week," said Carter.

Carter, a fifth-year player, brought in under then-coach Jim McElwain in 2017, noted that a lot of players were sad, as for a lot of them, Mullen was the one that brought them in by recruiting them to The University of Florida. That makes it emotional.

"It was kind of quiet but you could just tell that things was sad. Sad day."

As a veteran, Carter is now tasked with leading the team forward after the coaching change. He's now someone the team looks to for guidance, understanding that they have to stay on track and get set and ready to play against Florida State on Saturday.

"Setbacks are going to happen and there’s nothing you can do about it but just fight through it some more," said Carter.

"It’s something that I’ve been through, you know, already, I learned how to deal with it, but you know, as an older guy, I’ve been trying to help some of the younger guys on the team, just because I’ve been through it, I experienced it."

The Gators are moving forward with Greg Knox, the team's running backs coach and special teams coordinator, as their interim head coach. Now, Mullen is out of the picture, and the team will have to learn to do it without him.

For Pierce, they're going to dedicate the game to what Mullen left off, to play to the Gator Standard no matter what.

“Got to end this season off right. Got to do Coach Mullen’s diligence.”

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.