Alabama offensive tackle transfer Damieon George Jr. enrolled in classes on Wednesday and has officially joined the Florida Gators, according to Scott Carter of FloridaGators.com.

George, who committed to the Gators on Monday, was able to bypass last Friday's drop/add deadline for classes at the University of Florida. He will join the team for its offseason program, which got underway on Wednesday, and spring practices.

A consensus three-star prospect from Houston (Texas) North Shore, George signed with Alabama over offers from Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Ohio State and other programs in the class of 2020.

George appeared in 13 games on Alabama's offensive line across three years in Tuscaloosa, making three starts at the end of the 2021 regular season against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn. He's also fielded a role as a blocker on field goals and extra points.

He'll be expected to compete to start at offensive tackle for Florida in 2023, much like interior lineman Micah Mazzccua at guard, who transferred to UF from Baylor just over a week before George made the move from Alabama.

George is Florida's seventh transfer pickup of the offseason, following Mazzccua, quarterback Graham Mertz (Wisconsin), defensive linemen Cam'Ron Jackson (Memphis) and Caleb Banks (Louisville) and linebackers Teradja Mitchell (Ohio State) and Deuce Spurlock (Michigan).

