Gators Extend Dan Mullen’s Contract Through the 2026 Season

The University of Florida has officially released information regarding head coach Dan Mullen's contract extension, which will last through the 2026 season.

Mullen will receive a raise and have his contract extended through the 2026-27 football season. Mullen's contract was originally scheduled to expire following the 2023-24 season.

“We are very excited about the future of the Florida football program, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed on and off the field," Mullen said in a statement.

"We want to thank the UAA Board, President Fuchs, Director of Athletics Scott Stricklin, and the entire University of Florida community for their support.”

The raise will bring his total average pay over six years from $6,103,000 to $7,604,200, including a $500,000 signing bonus for this year. The bonus portion of his contract was suspended in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, which is returning this year.

“Dan has done a tremendous job in his three seasons at Florida, and we are fortunate to have someone with his obvious talents and head coaching experience leading our football program," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.

"I look forward to working alongside him to support his vision for Gators football and our student-athletes for many years.”

The new contract will place Mullen squarely as the fifth highest-paid college football coach in America, surpassing Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher ($7.5M per year). Only Jim Harbough (Michigan, $8.1M), Dabo Swinney (Clemson, $8.3M), Ed Orgeron (LSU, $8.7M) and Nick Saban (Alabama, $9.1M) will make more.

Mullen officially signed his extension on May 19.

Mullen was originally hired by Florida on Nov. 26, 2017, signing a six-year, $36.6M contract to become the new head coach of the Florida Gators football team.

Since being hired, Mullen's Gators have achieved a record of 29-9 over three years, including three New Year's Six Bowl Game appearances. Florida has won two (Peach Bowl, 2018 and Orange Bowl, 2019) while losing one, Cotton Bowl. The Gators have finished in the top 10 twice ('18 and '19).

Last season, the Florida Gators would play in the SEC Championship game for the first time under Mullen, ultimately falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 52-46. The game would be thought of as the most competitive Alabama faced all season during the conference's 10-game, SEC-only schedule.