Dan Mullen: 'Much More Hopeful Than Optimistic' on College Football in Fall

Will there be college football this fall?

That's the question every fan is asking across the nation, perhaps even the world is asking during the times of the novel coronavirus pandemic. And that question extends beyond fans - media, players, and coaches are asking the same thing.

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen shared his thoughts on the possibility of the season going on as expected, or if it will be affected by the virus.

“I think this, one, I don’t know optimistic. I think more hopeful," Mullen said of the looming, upcoming season. "That's probably the better word for it."

As things stand, the only major sporting event to go on in these times was this past weekend's virtual NFL Draft - not a game, merely a selection ceremony. Otherwise, you couldn't find a professional, amateur, or recreational sporting events anywhere.

This, of course, is the domino effect of the coronavirus. As of the time of this post, COVID-19 has infected over 979,000 people in the United States and taking the lives of over 55,000. On a more localized level, the state of Florida has confirmed over 32,000 cases, and over 1000 have perished.

According to Mullen, the Gators' football team has not been directly affected by COVID-19, rather, they have been emotionally and psychologically tested. The coaching staff has been there for their players amidst the struggles.

The curve appears to be flattening as a result of social distancing and healthy practices by citizens nationwide, but without a vaccine or a way to treat the disease, upcoming sporting seasons - college and pro football and all fall sports - are covered by a dark cloud of doubt.

"I think right now we have such trying times, there’s so much going on, there’s so much we’re still learning, we don’t know about, that it is hard to project where we’re going to be four months from now," said Mullen.

Mullen made the point that the country is in a totally different place right now compared to where it was four months ago. Four months ago today, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. The first one appeared on January 20th, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

Which leaves Mullen asking: How could we predict what life will be like four months from now, when college football will be nearing its scheduled kickoff? The first six games of the 2020 season are slated for August 29th. The Gators are set to face Eastern Washington on September 5th at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

"I’m certainly hopeful. I’m sure as everybody is out there," Mullen stated.

The Gators' third-year head coach believes sports can serve as a reuniting force when America, and the rest of the world, emerges from this pandemic. Recalling President George W. Bush throwing out the first pitch of the World Series following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Mullen noted that sports can bring the world together.

But, it will take advancements in treatment of the virus before things can return to normal. That includes a football season.

"Hopeful that we find a vaccine and a cure," said Mullen. Hopeful that people are working hard to limit the spread of everything going on. Hopeful that people are trying as best they can to follow the regulations and making the most out of each day that’s going on. And hopeful we get back to whatever our new normal is going to be, and that includes having a football season this fall. I would say I’m much more hopeful than optimistic.”