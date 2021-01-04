Report: Florida's Dan Mullen Considered a Candidate for New York Jets

After the New York Jets relieved head coach Adam Gase of his duties after two seasons on Sunday evening, reports immediately surfaced of who could replace him.

It's early in the process. Gase was literally fired less than 12 hours before this story was posted. However, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has already reported a list of names to watch, and it includes Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen.

In addition to a long list of NFL-level assistants, Pelissero shared that "college coaches such as Iowa State's Matt Campbell, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Florida's Dan Mullen," are under consideration for the Jets.

"Jets owner Woody Johnson — still United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom and not with the team -- has long been intrigued by Harbaugh, 57, who has been exploring through intermediaries a potential return to the NFL. However, Harbaugh's name is not considered to be on the front burner at this time, per sources. Before hiring Gase two years ago, the Jets put in a request to interview Campbell, 41, who declined. He remains a possible target for NFL teams, though it's unclear how willing he is to entertain such a move. Mullen, 48, has a strong track record developing quarterbacks, including Alex Smith at Utah, Dak Prescott at Mississippi State and Kyle Trask at Florida." - Pelissero

"Expect a lengthy and thorough search," Pelissero added.

Mullen entered the news cycle that is the NFL coaching carousel over the weekend, with numerous media members including ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that he is "open" to an NFL head coaching role. Numerous sources around the program have indicated Mullen's interest in such a possibility to Sports Illustrated-AllGators in recent weeks.

RELATED: Could Florida's Dan Mullen entertain an NFL head coaching role?

Mullen has three years remaining on his contract with Florida, set to make just over $6 million per year as his annual salary. Should Mullen agree to an interview with the Jets, or any NFL team, it would indicate that his reported interest in the pros is much more serious than some give it credit for.

In three years with the Gators, Mullen has compiled a 29-9 record, going 2-1 in bowl games. He has a career head coaching record of 98-55, including 7-3 in bowls.