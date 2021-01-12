Report: Former Gators Coach Dan Quinn Reaches Deal To Become Cowboys DC

After spending several years as the Atlanta Falcons head coach, former Gators DC Dan Quinn is back in the assistant coaching ranks.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has reached a deal to become the next defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. This news comes shortly after the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

Quinn, 50, was previously the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks before accepting a job as the Falcons' head coach.

In between two stints with the Seahawks, Quinn was the Florida Gators' defensive coordinator from 2011-12, he had been a hot name amongst fans to replace current Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham if he were to have been let go following a disappointing 2020 season.

As a head coach, Quinn was able to net a record of 43-42, reaching the playoffs twice, including the Super Bowl in 2016. The Falcons would go on to lose that game to the New England Patriots in a stunning fourth-quarter collapse, losing 34-28 in overtime. At one point late in the second half, the Falcons held a 28-3 lead.

Now with the Cowboys, Quinn will get back to his roots, calling the defensive side of the football as his lone responsibility. In the past, Quinn's defenses stacked up against the best of them, particularly his work with the Seahawks from 2013-14, coaching up the talented "Legion of Boom."

Quinn will now have the opportunity to turn around the Cowboys' defense that was among the worst in the league this season. In total, the Cowboys gave up 6,183 yards of total offense, good for 23rd in the NFL. Its pass defense was ranked 22nd, while its run defense was ranked 31st, giving up a total of 2,514 yards.