Former Florida OLB David Reese Transfers to California

Photo: David Reese; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida edge rusher David Reese announced his transfer to California on Sunday evening.

A rising sixth-year redshirt senior, Reese possesses two seasons of college eligibility to utilize with the Bears after redshirting his freshman season and being sidelined for the entirety of the following campaign due to an injury.

Another season-ending wound in 2020 limited Reese to just seven appearances across his first four years at UF, as he proceeded to not field a role in 2021. He finally became a full-time contributor in 2022 under head coach Billy Napier, appearing in 12 games in a key special teams role and in a rotation at outside linebacker.

Reese finished his Gators career with nine tackles.

Reese is the 18th Gators transfer to find a new home this offseason, following running back Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), wide receiver Trent Whittemore (UCF), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive linemen Michael Tarquin (USC), Joshua Braun (Arkansas) and Yousef Mugharbil (Colorado), defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF) and Chief Borders (Nebraska), inside linebacker Diwun Black (Temple), defensive backs Tre'Vez Johnson (Missouri), Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh) and Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple), and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

