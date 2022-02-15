Former Gators DL Coach David Turner Joins Georgia Tech

David Turner spent the last three years at Florida under previous head coach Dan Mullen.

Photo: David Turner; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Georgia Tech named former Florida Gators defensive line coach David Turner as the program's assistant head coach (defense) and defensive run game coordinator on Tuesday.

Turner, a 36-year college football coaching veteran, spent the last three seasons with the Gators under former head coach Dan Mullen, replacing Sal Sunseri who left UF for Alabama following the 2018 season. Contributors to Florida's defense such as Zachary Carter, Gervon Dexter, T.J. Slaton and Jabari Zuniga developed under Turner dating back to 2019.

With Mullen at Mississippi State from 2013-14, Turner worked alongside now-Yellow Jackets head coach and his new boss Geoff Collins, who served as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator at the time.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Coach David Turner, his wife, Yvette, and his daughters, Bianca and Alexyia, to the Georgia Tech football family,” Collins said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to work with Coach Turner once again. He has spent almost his entire career coaching successful front sevens at the Power Five level. His experience, knowledge and track record of success will make him a huge asset for our players and coaches alike.”

New Gators head coach Billy Napier filled Turner's spot on the coaching staff with former New York Giants and Penn State Nittany Lions defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who will also serve as Florida's co-defensive coordinator alongside safeties coach Patrick Toney.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.