PFF's Highest-Graded Run Defender in Week 11: Florida's Desmond Watson

Photo: Desmond Watson; Alex Shepherd

The Piesman Trophy unofficially retired (as in, the award's Twitter account hasn't tweeted since) two seasons ago.

If one play existed that could revive one of the nation's most venerable honors, one that salutes "linemen who do decidedly un-linemen things," it would be the forced fumble and rumble by Gators defensive tackle Desmond Watson amid Florida's 38-6 trouncing of South Carolina on Saturday night.

The takeaway — leading not only to Florida's fourth touchdown of the night but also an immediate sideline warning due to bench-clearing celebrations that head coach Billy Napier happily accepted — contributed to Watson being Pro Football Focus's highest-graded FBS run defender in Week 11.

Watson is the second Gators defender to earn recognition from PFF in as many weeks, as Princely Umanmielen was the outlet's highest-graded edge rusher in Week 10 thanks to his three tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, seven quarterback pressures and forced fumble against Texas A&M.

It's worth noting that PFF did not set a qualifying number of run-defense snaps in these rankings and that Watson's nine reps were on the lower end of the national scale, largely due to the Gamecocks being forced to pass the ball while behind on the scoreboard and without starting running back MarShawn Lloyd.

Still, Watson made the most of his opportunities. He tallied three total tackles, two run stops with an average tackle depth of 1.5 yards, and of course, his forced fumble and recovery that has since gone viral for the sophomore's eight-yard, stiff-arm-fueled return.

Napier welcomed the sideline warning as a result of the Gators' celebrations, calling the jubilee "next-level stuff" after the victory. The head coach was thrilled with his team's energy in response to the takeaway and carried that enthusiasm onto the podium following Florida's victory.

"Man, the guy just ripped it out of his hands and that’s a 440-pound man trying to run with that ball. Six-foot-five and a half," Napier exclaimed on Saturday. "I’m proud of Des. He’s come a long way and he’s only going to get better."

On Monday, Napier acknowledged a deal he's made with his defenses at Florida and previously at Louisiana: Rank top ten in the country in scoring defense and total defense, and defensive players will be integrated into the team's goal-line offense.

"[I'm] hopeful that day's coming," Napier admitted.

Everyone else is too, especially as long as Watson is on Florida's roster.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.