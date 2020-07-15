AllGators
Report: Florida Gators WR Dionte Marks Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators wide receiver Dionte Marks has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal this morning, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

The Deland (Fla.) product signed with the Gators in the class of 2019, and was considered the No. 57 wide receiver and No. 489 overall prospect in his class by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Marks committed to Florida on February 24th, 2018, signed on early signing day, and enrolled late last July.

Marks, a rising redshirt freshman, appeared in two games in 2019 but made no receiving impact across his six snaps. However, Marks, along with fellow freshmen wide receivers Trent Whittemore and Ja'Markis Weston, were viewed highly by their veteran teammates with expectations to begin contributing in 2020. However, rumors began to emerge in spring that Marks could be looking toward the portal.

"I think Jacob Copeland, Trevon Grimes, Dionte Marks, Ja'Markis [Weston], Trent [Whittemore], a couple guys are going to step up next year and have a big impact on offense," former Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson said of Marks and Co. prior to the 2019 Orange Bowl. "I like them a lot. I think Trent does really well in practice. Dionte and Ja'Markis are two of the fast guys, they make plays, so I think they're going to be good next year and have a really big impact.

Instead, Marks will look elsewhere to perhaps make a similar type of impact. In-state schools such as FSU, UCF, and FAU were in on Marks' high school recruitment, among several other out of state schools.

The Gators lost four wide receivers to the NFL following the 2019 season, and will depend on an influx of youth to pair with remaining, lesser experienced veterans in head coach Dan Mullen's spread offense. The team still has plenty of options, including incoming freshmen Xzavier Henderson and Ja'Quavion Fraziars, but losing out on Marks' potential surely stings.

