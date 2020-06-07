AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Report: Former Gators WR Donald 'Reche' Caldwell Killed in Tampa Shooting

Image from Florida Gators Twitter - @GatorsFB

Demetrius Harvey

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Donald "Reche" Caldwell has been killed in a shooting on Saturday, his mother told TMZ Sports Sunday morning.

According to TMZ, Caldwell was "ambushed" shortly prior to a date with his girlfriend when he went back to his home in order to retrieve a jacket. Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest and reportedly died en-route to the hospital. He was 41.

His mother Deborah Caldwell told TMZ, "He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you."

Caldwell played for the Florida Gators from 1998 to 2001. During his time with the Gators, Caldwell recorded 141 receptions for 2,088 yards and 18 touchdowns. He helped lead the Gators to an SEC championship in 2000 under Gators head coach Steve Spurrier.

In 2001, Caldwell received Second-Team All-SEC Honors while also being a semi-finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, an award given annually to the best wide receiver in the nation.

After being selected in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, Caldwell would go on to play six seasons in the NFL, four years with the Chargers, one year in Washington, and one year with the New England Patriots.

In his NFL Career, Caldwell accumulated 152 receptions, 1,851 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

Caldwell is the older brother of other former Gators receiver Andre 'Bubba' Caldwell, who played for the Gators from 2003-2007. 

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," the Florida Gators said in a statement via social media. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators SG Scottie Lewis Leads Peaceful Protest in Asbury Park

The Gators shooting guard, Scottie Lewis led a peaceful black lives matter rally in his hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey in response to the killing of George Floyd.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators Target Athlete Xavian Sorey Jr.

The Gators landed on yet another top-team list for one of their priority targets, this time athlete Xavian Sorey Jr. who projects as an off-ball linebacker at the next level.

Demetrius Harvey

Pro Football Focus Tabs Gators' Kyle Pitts as No. 1 Draftable Tight End

Although the 2021 NFL Draft is still a full calendar year away, PFF took an early look at each offensive position group, and who may be the crème de la crème.

Demetrius Harvey

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit QB Carlos Del Rio

Taking a look at the recruitment and fit for Florida Gators 2021 quarterback commit Carlos Del Rio.

Brandon Carroll

Florida Gators Make the Top Five for 2021 Athlete Xavian Sorey Jr.

The Florida Gators have cracked the top five schools list for highly-rated 2021 athlete Xavian Sorey Jr. of Graceville High School (Fla.), he announced on Twitter.

Zach Goodall

Dan Mullen Talks Recruiting, Virtual Tours, Transfer Portal, and Last Dance Doc

Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen joined The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, discussing many topics including Recruiting, the transfer portal, and more.

Donavon Keiser

Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen: 'I Assume We Are' Going Undefeated

The Gators head coach took to Pat McAfee's sports talk show to speak about a variety of topics, including the Gators' chances this year.

Demetrius Harvey

by

csd74

2021 DE Jeremiah Williams Places the Florida Gators in Top Six

The Florida Gators have landed on yet another four-star recruit's top-team list, this time being four-star defensive end Jeremiah Williams.

Demetrius Harvey

Five Florida Gators Freshmen Who Can Make an Impact in 2020

Which five redshirt and incoming freshmen can make an impact early in their Florida Gators careers?

Zach Goodall

Former Gators HC Urban Meyer Expects A Lot From Florida, Trevon Grimes

The former Gators head coach recently took to Fox Sports with a panel of guests, gushing over the Gators chances at making the playoffs and a certain former Ohio State receiver who is now at Florida.

Demetrius Harvey