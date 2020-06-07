Report: Former Gators WR Donald 'Reche' Caldwell Killed in Tampa Shooting

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Donald "Reche" Caldwell has been killed in a shooting on Saturday, his mother told TMZ Sports Sunday morning.

According to TMZ, Caldwell was "ambushed" shortly prior to a date with his girlfriend when he went back to his home in order to retrieve a jacket. Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest and reportedly died en-route to the hospital. He was 41.

His mother Deborah Caldwell told TMZ, "He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you."

Caldwell played for the Florida Gators from 1998 to 2001. During his time with the Gators, Caldwell recorded 141 receptions for 2,088 yards and 18 touchdowns. He helped lead the Gators to an SEC championship in 2000 under Gators head coach Steve Spurrier.

In 2001, Caldwell received Second-Team All-SEC Honors while also being a semi-finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, an award given annually to the best wide receiver in the nation.

After being selected in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, Caldwell would go on to play six seasons in the NFL, four years with the Chargers, one year in Washington, and one year with the New England Patriots.

In his NFL Career, Caldwell accumulated 152 receptions, 1,851 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

Caldwell is the older brother of other former Gators receiver Andre 'Bubba' Caldwell, who played for the Gators from 2003-2007.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," the Florida Gators said in a statement via social media.