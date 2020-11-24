Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

"I don't think anybody in the country is playing the way [Kyle Trask] is right now."

That would be correct, Emory Jones.

Jones, a Florida Gators quarterback in a position that Trask, arguably the frontrunner for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, knew for ever so long, marveled at what UF's starter has been able to accomplish during a Monday evening press conference.

You can make the argument that no quarterback in the country is matching the production that Trask is posting this season. Trask leads the nation in touchdown passes (31) by five - in fewer games than two QBs tied for second, ranks fifth in passing yards (2,554), and sixth in both completion percentage (70.7%) and yards per attempt (10.4) among QBs with at least 100 throws on the year.

"Just the way he's operating and managing the game, I feel like that's the guy who's going to actually win the Heisman," said Jones. "The things he's doing are crazy. I don't think anybody is playing that well. It's pretty exciting."

Jones, a former four-star recruit, has been utilized within the offense dating back to his freshman year. The first quarterback that Dan Mullen signed as Florida's head coach, Jones is viewed as the future at quarterback when Trask departs for the NFL after this season.

When Feleipe Franks went down in 2019 with a dislocated ankle, it was Trask who stepped into the starting role, despite his lack of experience, having not started a game of football since he was on his high school freshman team, and Jones' recruitment status.

Jones expressed that there was never any miscommunication from the coaching staff regarding his status and, although he felt ready to play, he already understood that Trask would be the next man up.

The move paid off for Florida, and although Jones had personal moments of doubt along the way, he has grown to appreciate how the story has been written.

"Honestly, those things went through my head before," Jones shared in hindsight, on the thought of transferring or doing things differently with his career.

"But I mean... just seeing how [Trask] handles his business keeps me motivated because I just see how much he's grown over the years," said Jones. "And like, I see myself still growing and getting better every day. So... I just wait for my time, being patient."