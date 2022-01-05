Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Report: Gators QB Emory Jones Still With Team, Not in Transfer Portal Yet

    While there have been reports regarding Gators QB Emory Jones entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he has yet to do so, per a report.

    Photo Credit: Zach Goodall

    According to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz, Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones has not officially entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. It was reported last month that Jones was expected to do so.

    Zenitz states, however, that Jones is currently still with the team and is enrolled in classes. He also stated that Jones took part in a team meeting yesterday.

    Jones, heading into his redshirt senior season, played as the team's starting QB for the majority of last season, playing in 12 total games, while starting 11 of them. The only game Jones didn't start last season was against the Georgia Bulldogs.

    Read More

    He finished the year completing 224 out of 346 of his passes for 2,734 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also finished as the team's leading rusher, rushing for 758 yards on 143 attempts. He added four rushing touchdowns as well.

    For Florida, if Jones is to remain with the team through the 2022 season, they'll have a depth of players at the position, including Carlos Del Rio Wilson, Jalen Kitna, Anthony Richardson and recent transfer QB Jack Miller. Richardson has long been expected to be the team's starting QB for Week 1.

    There is some uncertainty, however, regarding Richardson's health as he recently underwent knee surgery after playing the season. He played the year with a knee injury but reaggravated it fully near the final stretch of the season.

    As for Jones is concerned, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see him eventually enter the portal, especially if he is not going to get much playing time under Florida coach Billy Napier. But, for now, he remains with the team.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Emory Jones
    Football

    Report: Gators QB Emory Jones Still With Team, Not in Transfer Portal Yet

    16 seconds ago
    Malik Davis
    Football

    Florida Gators RB Malik Davis Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    44 minutes ago
    Chris McClellan
    Recruiting

    Florida Gators Adidas All-American Bowl Preview

    2 hours ago
    Mike Peterson
    Football

    Report: Gators to Hire Mike Peterson as OLB Coach, Alumni Liaison

    3 hours ago
    Diabate
    Football

    Florida Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate Transferring to Utah

    14 hours ago
    Devin Moore
    Recruiting

    All-American Bowl: Gators CB Devin Moore Makes SIAA First Off the Bus Team

    16 hours ago
    Billy Napier
    Recruiting

    Gators One of Three Programs Standing Out to ATH Arlis Boardingham

    Jan 4, 2022
    Nick Savage
    Football

    Former Florida Strength Coach Nick Savage Heading to Ole Miss

    Jan 4, 2022