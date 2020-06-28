Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: Cornerback Ethan Pouncey

Ethan Pouncey, cornerback

School: Winter Park (Fla.)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1. 157 lbs.

247Sports Composite Rating: Four-star, No. 11 cornerback, No. 26 state (Fla.), No. 174 national

Recruitment History

Collecting 21 offers, Pouncey's recruitment began heating up at the beginning of his junior year. Alabama, Clemson, and Florida entered the mix over a three-day stretch, each school offering Pouncey between January 31st through February 2nd, 2019 with several other major programs to follow.

However, Pouncey ended up following in the footsteps of his older brother, Jordan, by committing to Texas later that year on August 6th. Much like their cousins, Mike and Maurkice Pouncey who spent their collegiate days on Florida's offensive line, it appeared Ethan and Jordan had become a package deal.

That pledge ended up lasting just under three months before both Ethan backed off of his commitment and Jordan entered the NCAA transfer portal on October 31st. Jordan entered the portal as a graduate student, immediately eligible to play wherever he transferred following the semester.

Ethan Pouncey went silent on his recruitment for a month before both he and his brother announced their commitments to Florida on December 1st. Pouncey ended up signing and enrolling early to get ahead on his development.

Where He Fits

An extremely lengthy cornerback prospect with elite speed and athleticism, Pouncey projects as a field cornerback for Florida who can cover great distances to make a big play. That much could be seen throughout his high school film - Pouncey record eight interceptions and 21 pass breakups as a junior.

Pouncey missed the majority of his senior year due to injury.

Playing with extremely fluid hips and reactionary speed in zone and off-man coverages at Winter Park, Pouncey effortlessly mirrored routes and erased receivers on a given pass play. When Pouncey would get tested in coverage, his quick and precise footwork would allow him to quickly break and attack the football. Whether it be a deep pass or a quick slant where Pouncey had plenty of ground to cover to make a play, it wasn't often that the quarterback and receiver connected.

Pouncey will have to add a good amount of weight before taking the field in a consistent role at Florida, but that shouldn't be an issue given his long frame. A year in the strength and conditioning program should strengthen his tackling and press coverage abilities.

Despite the need for added weight, Pouncey certainly carries the talent to find the field early in his career. Pouncey presents an athletic skill-set similar to that of C.J. Henderson, and Florida would certainly like to see him rise to that level of play.