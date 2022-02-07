Gators To Sell Customizable Player Jerseys

The Florida Gators have partnered with Fanatics and OneTeam Partners to allow the sale of customizable player jerseys, beginning this fall.

This will allow Florida fans, among fans of other schools, to join the movement such as LSU, Oklahoma and UCF, to purchase jerseys of their favorite players, something that was previously not allowed before players were allowed to profit off of their Name, Image and Likeness.

According to UF, athletes will be compensated for each jersey sale.

"Fanatics will work with Jordan, the official uniform partner of Gator football, on the blanks, and fans will be able to order jerseys with the name of any players that opt into the group licensing program through OneTeam Partners." - University of Florida communications

This is a massive step in the right direction as UF and schools across the nation adapt to the NIL landscape, something that Florida head coach Billy Napier addressed last Wednesday on National Signing Day.

"The players create a tremendous amount of revenue for these universities. I mean, this college football deal is major entertainment," Napier said. "So there's revenue generated. And they show up to watch the players. They don't show up to watch anybody else.

"So I think there's an avenue here where we're moving towards revenue share. We're moving towards the player getting a piece of the pie. And I don't necessarily think that that's a bad thing. I think that it's a good thing. I think that the players are deserving giving supply and demand, like basic economics here."

Further details, including when the products will officially go on sale, will be announced at a later date.

