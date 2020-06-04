AllGators
Florida Gators Most Important 2020 Rising Sophomores

Zach Goodall

In continuation of our series breaking down the Florida Gators 2020 roster by class, it's time to take a look at the rising group of sophomores.

As we begin trickling into the end of the roster that was mainly or completely recruited by head coach Dan Mullen and his staff, there is immense promise to be seen by early contributions from recruits of all backgrounds. While there are more than just these five sophomores expected to fill big roles, all five of these players could serve as cornerstones of Florida's roster in the immediate future.

With that being said, which five sophomores will prove most pivotal in 2020 for Florida?

RB Lorenzo Lingard (R-So.)

While two-year veteran of the system Dameon Pierce is expected to handle starting running back duties out of the gate, Lingard has a chance to offer a complementary rushing style to Pierce that could drastically elevate Florida's run game. Having run a 4.27 40 yard dash coming out of high school, Lingard can offer speed to Florida's running back room that it hasn't had in a long while.

Lingard has played sparingly over his first two collegiate seasons due to a knee injury that ruled him out of the remainder of his freshman season after six games and led to a redshirt in 2019. In limited playing time, the 6-0, 200 lb. speedster has tallied 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, Lingard should be back to top health after an extended period of injury rehab and ready to take the next step in his career following loads of hype. As the Gators saw their yards per rush drop by nearly 19% in 2019, they could use all the help Lingard can provide.

WR Jacob Copeland (R-So.)

Following the graduation of four starting wide receivers after the 2019 season, Copeland joins rising senior Trevon Grimes as wide receivers among the top five players in their class.

Copeland, one of Florida's highest-rated signings under Mullen, has flashed loads of potential in limited opportunities given the crowded receive room and injury issues as a true freshman. In 2019, Copeland went on to catch 21 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns, with an 89-yard breakthrough performance on the road against South Carolina. 

The 6-0, 194 lb. receiver is a fantastic athlete, having clocked a 4.44 40 yard dash and jumping 37.4 inches vertically coming out of high school. In a feature role going forward, Copeland will be expected to put all of his athletic traits together and offer the offense an explosive playmaker.

OL Richard Gouraige (R-So.)

After starting five games and playing in 12 at both left guard and tackle, Gouraige is one of the bright spots returning on Florida's offensive line entering his third year at UF.

Gouraige returns as one of Florida's best pass protector after allowing a quarterback pressure on just 3.72% of his pass blocking snaps in 2019. As the Gators offense is likely to continue leaning on quarterback Kyle Trask and the passing game, Gouraige is sure to secure a starting spot and become a critical piece of the Gators offensive line.

The question is: Where? Following the emergence of true freshman Ethan White as the sixth offensive lineman and spot-starter in 2019, and the recent transfer of graduate student Stewart Reese, paired with Gouraige, Stone Forysthe, and Brett Heggie's versatility, offensive line coach John Hevesy will be able to get creative with his lineup.

LB Mohamoud Diabate (So.)

After enrolling early as a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Mullen praised Diabate at SEC media days for his work ethic and performance in spring camp. This served as a foreshadowing of Diabate's freshman campaign and the early playing time that was going to come with it.

Diabate went on to start one game and play in all 13, at BUCK rush end, linebacker, and even nickel cornerback in a few alignments. He posted a total of 18 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble, making his presence known with great speed and agility to make plays all over the field and in the backfield.

Mullen made note that Diabate could contend for the middle linebacker position in  2020, even though he mostly served outside and on the edge as a freshman. As the Gators look to replace sound three-year starter David Reese II at the position, Diabate would offer a different, yet intriguing, dynamic as the man in the middle.

CB Kaiir Elam (So.)

Not only is Elam one of the most important sophomores on Florida's roster, but he's up there as one of the most important players on the team in 2020, period.

The lengthy defensive back started five games as a freshman in place of C.J. Henderson while the future first-round pick both dealt with an ankle injury and sat out of the 2019 Orange Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. In 13 total appearances, Elam dominated in coverage by recording three interceptions and four defended passes. Even more impressive: Elam allowed only 43.5% of his 23 targets in coverage to be caught, per Pro Football Focus. 

Set up to start at boundary cornerback opposite of Marco Wilson, Elam looks to continue holding down the fort in man coverage and creating turnovers for Todd Grantham's defense. Despite only five starts, Elam made the Coaches All-SEC Freshman team in 2019 - the sky is the limit for him as a full-time player.

