Could Florida-Florida State Be Rescheduled Amid Conference-Only SEC Play?

The Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles will not play football this fall for the first time since 1958, at least according to the new conference-only SEC play on the docket.

However, yesterday at a high school sports discussion which included two former Florida collegiate sports players, Charlie Ward and Lito Sheppard, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a push to reschedule the game, speculation amongst fans and onlookers to the prospects of it being played.

“We do have a situation coming up where we’re going to have a college football season without Florida playing Florida State,” DeSantis said. “Charlie, Lito — I am going to see if we can make sure that rivalry game continues because I know it’s one we all look forward to every year.”

A little over a week ago the SEC announced its intentions to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule. The eight games already scheduled for each SEC team, and two other games that will be announced later today. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin expressed his disappointment in not holding the historic UF-FSU contest.

"Obviously on the disappointing side and I mentioned last time I visited with you guys that playing FSU was a priority and because of the way, where the league landed, we’re not going to be able to do that," Stricklin told reporters last month.

"I don’t really (think) that’s where we want to be. We look forward to playing that game every year and had some success in recent years playing it. We were looking forward to playing it again this year, we’re just not going to because of circumstances beyond our control."

Currently, the ACC has already released its schedule which includes 10 conference games plus one out-of-conference game for a total of 11 this fall.

The issue arises that, quite simply, the schedules do not match up. A game that is typically played during the final week of the regular season will likely be replaced with another as the SEC is not scheduled to begin their season until Sept. 26. With a 10-game schedule, that includes two bye weeks, the timeline doesn't line up either.

Currently, the SEC's schedule is set to end on Dec. 12. with its championship game to be played on Dec. 19 in Atlanta.

There is a bit of precedent, however. Around 1954 Florida's State Board of Control ordered the presidents of Florida and Florida State to settle the matter of whether the two universities will compete in football. The bill to force the two teams to play did not pass in 1958, however it did pave the way for the series to take off.

Whether or not DeSantis will use any legal methods of forcing the two teams to compete remains to be seen, nor does it seem likely.

DeSantis did say, however, that he will "work to see what the options for that," when discussing the potential to get the game rescheduled.

While it appears both school athletic directors would like to see the game played, it doesn't appear likely the SEC would allow such action, and there has been zero indication from Florida or Florida State has any methods to control the matter. For now, it appears the game will not take place, a game that has taken place for over five decades.

“It’s an epic rivalry, and if you’re able to play, you’re able to play, and so let’s give the fans what they want."