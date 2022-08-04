Florida Gators Focused On Building Relationships, Napier Sees Progress

When the Florida Gators made the switch from Dan Mullen to head coach Billy Napier, change was inevitable. But, changes within the building take time, and building upon relationships takes even longer.

For Napier, those core relationships build between, not just the staff and players, but within the locker room itself, are key to the success of the program. Since his arrival, the new head coach has already instituted a plan to get the players more familiar, and that includes getting them out of their comfort zones a bit.

"I think the relationship piece is important," Napier said on Tuesday when asked about the changes he's seen within the program and its players thus far.

"I think the connection inside the building, that's one of the things we've really focused on. I just think there's a certain loyalty that comes with this game. There's a human element. When you have a relationship with the people that you are competing with, when you know their story, when you've had in-depth conversations, when you know what to say to motivate, you can push a button.

"I think it's critical for the leadership on our team going out of your way to connect. To sit down with someone that you don't know."

Napier and his staff have implemented several ways for players to get out of their comfort zones and get a better understanding of the men beside them. One way they've done that is by making everyone learn each other's names and hometowns.

That forces players to gain a better understanding of everyone's backgrounds, especially with players coming from all walks of life as they pave their path through college football. Another tactic used is changing up the locker room every once in a while, giving teammates different players to sit next to, and forcing them to interact.

With 121 players on the roster, getting to know everyone is a challenge, but that's the type of environment that Napier wants to create for his players. Another part of that process is rooming players during camp that they don't really know. That could, hypothetically, mean pairing someone like receiver Marcus Burke, for example, with safety Cruz Rushing.

"We do all types of things. We're very intentional about the human element of the game. I think there's something to be said about developing loyalty and galvanizing the team.

"I think we've made progress in that area, but this group will be the first time we've actually done anything as a whole cell. Hundreds of people contribute. We've got students in equipment, in training room, and video, and every part of our organization. They can be the difference, whether their role is really small or their role is big."

Napier wants the program to work as a whole unit. That means all of the staff, from support staff to the players themselves must be connected and unified. Having an appreciation for everyone's role and what they bring to the table will continue to allow the team to improve in those areas, he added.

It's all part of the process. A new era of Florida Gators football has just begun.

