2021 NFL Draft: Where Could Gators TE Kyle Pitts Land?

As one of the most explosive players in the 2021 NFL Draft, the skies the limit for Gators tight end Kyle Pitts.

It is a certainty that former Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts will be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The question will now become, just how high can the 2020 John Mackay Award winner fly?

In 2020, Pitts put on a show week-after-week in Florida head coach Dan Mullen and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson's scheme. Led by Heisman-finalist quarterback Kyle Trask, it seemed as though no matter what a given defense would throw at the Gators, Pitts would find a way to break through, making big play after big play.

On the year, Pitts hauled in 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns, good for most on the team. Due to an injury, the unanimous first-team All-American played in just eight games. Still, he did enough to be the best tight end in the FBS, leading tight ends in all receiving categories.

With the 2021 NFL Draft just two short months away now, mock drafts have already flooded the internet, and the majority include Pitts within the top 10, if not the top 5 of the draft, showing his stock could be incredibly high not long before he's able to walk on the (likely virtual) red carpet on April 29.

Last month, The Athletic's Dane Brugler listed Pitts as his No. 5-overall prospect in this year's draft on his big board, and just this week Brugler, among others, selected Pitts with the fifth-overall draft in his most recent mock draft.

The question now becomes, where might Pitts land, and do the teams that want to select him high enough pick to get him?

Cincinnati Bengals (Round 1 - No. 5 Overall)

We can start with the team that Brugler and others have already mocked Pitts to in the Cincinnati Bengals. Entering 2021, Cincinnati will certainly want to upgrade its offensive line after allowing rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to get sacked 30 times in just 10 games before the rookie tore both his ACL and MCL in his left knee.

They will have plenty of options to do that either via free agency or later in the draft if they choose, however, and passing up a guy like Pitts might not be an option considering the type of weapon he is. Unless Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell is staring them blank in the face, the Bengals shouldn't hesitate.

Currently, the Bengals are slated to have former second-round pick Drew Sample manning the starting tight end position, and while he has been solid for Cincinnati, he could still be upgraded, especially with a player of Pitts' caliber.

The Bengals have a weapon issue on offense. They are filled with older or inexperienced receivers and inconsistent play overall. With Burrow at the helm, certainly, the offense should be expected to thrive, however the need for players surrounding him continues.

Carolina Panthers (Round 1 - No. 8 Overall)

There is an issue at quarterback for the Panthers. While Teddy Bridgewater currently mans the position, the Panthers are certainly not trapped via his contract. In fact, if they wanted to, Carolina could cut Bridgewater after 2021, saving $21M. The chances of them wanting to upgrade, if possible, is high.

However, with the 8th-overall pick this year, the Panthers may not have the opportunity to upgrade the position. Adding more fuel to an already-intriguing offense run by Joe Brady and liked by Christian McCaffrey could be too good of an opportunity to pass up on, allowing Pitts to become the selection here.

The Panthers are no strangers to elite tight end play. The team fielded one of the best tight ends in modern history last season in Greg Olsen, who retired following this season. In Pitts, Carolina will be able to handle the sting of losing receiver Curtis Samuel to free agency, adding another explosive weapon to its offense.

Dallas Cowboys (Round 1 - No. 10 Overall)

The Cowboys' offense is tough to gauge. After losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a gruesome season-ending ankle injury early in the season, everything seemed to go awry.

They couldn't run the football much because the team was always trailing or turning the football over, and the quarterback position was in shambles due to multiple changes, including one to backup quarterback Andy Dalton due to COVID-19.

While the Cowboys have multiple weapons on offense, including receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, they are still missing a piece or two to put them over the hump.

Dallas, like Carolina, has enjoyed success at the tight end position for many years, fielding one of the best in the now-retired tight end Jason Witten. A staple for any offense, Pitts would add an explosive playmaker for Prescott, who will likely be retained one way or another by owner Jerry Jones and company.

At 10th overall, it is unlikely there is a more polished and pro-ready prospect that will make an impact more immediately than Pitts on the board, and with offense being what makes the NFL go round these days, don't be surprised to see Jones and the Cowboys pull the trigger on Pitts.

San Francisco 49ers (Round 1 - No. 12 overall)

If 49ers head coach Kyle Shannahan could have two George Kittles on his team, he would. With the 12th-overall selection, that dream could become a reality of Pitts remains on the board.

With San Francisco looking for more offensive firepower, Pitts would certainly fit the bill. With his size at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds and athleticism, he and Kittle would make a fantastic one-two punch at all levels of the field. Defending the duo, along with receiver Deebo Samuel would be a nightmare for any defense.

While it would certainly be a luxury pick for the 49ers, don't discount them taking a guy like Pitts at 12th overall. Last year, the team opted to take receiver Brandon Aiyuk just one year after pulling the trigger on Samuel. That appears to have worked out, at least somewhat.

While there are questions surrounding the quarterback position for San Francisco, they should feel comfortable going into this season with either Jimmy Garoppolo or Nick Mullens at quarterback, especially if they were to land someone with the skills of Pitts.