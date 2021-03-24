2021 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Releases Latest Mock Draft, Pitts Soars

The Florida Gators are likely to be represented in a couple of ways during the 2021 NFL Draft, including two players who could be selected in the first round.

As the 2021 NFL Draft quickly approaches, many draft analysts around the country are continuing to project where players may find their likely landing spots. One of the most popular draft analysts, ESPN's Mel Kiper, is among the many, releasing his latest mock draft of the season yesterday.

In his latest mock, Kiper has two Florida Gators getting selected in the first round, including tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Kadarius Toney. In his first mock draft of the season in February, Kiper predicted Toney to the Washington Football Team at pick No. 19, while Pitts was selected at pick No. 11 to the New York Giants.

While Toney did slide a couple of spots in the latest edition, Pitts saw his stock soar, which is likely to occur following an impressive Pro Day on March 31, especially if his numbers from the test runs are to be accurate.

Kiper projected Pitts to the Cincinnati Bengals at pick No. 5, one of the highest spots we have seen Pitts predicted to, while Toney was selected at pick No. 21 to the Tennessee Titans.

Here is what Kiper had to say about both of the players and their landing spots:

Pitts:

All along, I’ve thought it was going to be an offensive tackle here, but if Pitts and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are on the board, can the Bengals really pass them up? Joe Burrow has to get more playmakers around him. I think Pitts is just too good, and he would instantly upgrade this offense. He is one of the most talented tight ends I’ve ever graded, and there are people in the NFL who think he could be the second-best prospect in this class. With a deep offensive line class, Cincinnati could likely find a starting tackle or guard at the top of Round 2.

Toney:

With Corey Davis leaving in free agency, this is a really thin wide receiver depth chart behind A.J. Brown. Toney could have a few different suitors in this range, and Ryan Tannehill would love him. Toney could contribute as a dynamic receiver, runner and returner, and new offensive coordinator Todd Downing should get him the ball 10 times a game. Toney will do damage out of the slot: In his career, he averaged 15.6 yards per catch when lined up in the slot, adding 10 scores.

Both landing spots make sense for the players. In Cincinnati's case, the need for a tight end has never been greater. After failing to address the position in free agency, the team will have an opportunity to provide its offense with one of the best receivers, period, in the draft.

Acquiring a player of Pitts' caliber and putting him with 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow could be enough to put the Bengals' offense over the top in 2021.

For the Titans, the team is going to be in desperate need of a receiver after allowing Davis to sign with the New York Jets in free agency. Having a player of Toney's caliber would assist the team in many ways, especially as teams heavily gameplan for the Titans' rushing attack.

Both Pitts and Toney should continue to see their respective stocks fluctuate as we inch closer to the draft on April 29. With plenty of talent in both areas, any team who wants to select them would be doing their organizations a great service.