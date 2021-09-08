Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Sold Out Ahead of Week 3 Matchup

There are no more available tickets for one of the most anticipated SEC matchups of the year, the Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide.

Photo Credit: Zach Goodall

Today, the University of Florida Gators ticket office announced that the football program's matchup between Florida and Alabama has been sold out at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The two teams are scheduled to face off on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

This matchup has been one in the making for a decade now with the last matchup between the two teams in Gainesville occurring in 2011, Florida would lose the matchup 38-10.

Florida last faced off against Alabama in the 2020 SEC Championship game, ultimately falling to the Crimson Tide 52-46 in a late-game comeback attempt by Florida in the second half of the contest. The last time Florida defeated Alabama was in the 2008 SEC Championship game, winning 31-20.

Florida would go on to win the BCS National Championship game that season, defeating Oklahoma.

Fans are being encouraged to look at Ticket Exchange, the official resale ticket exchange of the University of Florida to look at availability for the game and future contests.

"On top of Ticket Exchange, fans can still purchase season tickets that include seats for the matchup against the Crimson Tide. To order season tickets, call 352.375.4683 and select the ticket office option," Florida stated in its release.

It is no surprise that Florida would sell out The Swamp for the matchup, especially with the school allowing a full-capacity crowd after a year of limited capacity due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The contest will be watched by plenty over the weekend both in person and at home.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.