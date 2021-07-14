Gators QB Anthony Richardson to Wear No. 15: 'It's an Honor'

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson will be making the switch from No. 2 to No. 15, a change that will raise some eyebrows across Gator Nation.

Photo credit: University of Florida athletic association

Potentially the future face of the program, sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson will be making a number change, switching from his No. 2 jersey that he wore during his freshman season last year, to No. 15, the most famous quarterback number in Florida history.

"I've worn No. 2 since little league, through middle school, high school, 2 has always been my number," Richardson told AllGators exclusively on Wednesday. "But the fans encouraged it and I was thinking, 'why not do it?' It's great for marketing and getting the fans involved."

While the number has been worn by many since Gator Great Tim Tebow donned the orange and blue, Richardson could become the team's first scholarship quarterback since Tebow to wear No. 15. Members of the team have shared their respect for Richardson's courage to wear the same number as, arguably, the most illustrious member of Gators football history.

"It's an honor to even be able to wear this number at the position since Tebow had it," Richardson continued. "I know, with this number comes great responsibilities and I have to live up to that standard, so why not try to achieve that?"

Florida receiver Jacob Copeland has worn No. 15 since he arrived on campus, but he has since made the switch to No. 1, a number given to one of the best offensive and/or defensive players on the football team. Both Copeland and BUCK rusher Brenton Cox Jr. will be donning the No. 1 jerseys this year.

For Richardson, he will have much to prove as he moves forward through his collegiate career at Florida. Brought in as one of the most dynamic football players in the nation in 2020, Richardson has all of the tools to be successful moving forward, especially given his size.

At 6-foot-4, 232 pounds, Richardson has plenty of size to be a physically imposing quarterback, and has the athleticism to back it up, making him an ultimate dual-threat with a strong arm.

As a prototypical quarterback, Richardson will likely be head coach Dan Mullen's most impressive offensive player when he gets his opportunity to play in 2022 or perhaps later this season.

Last season, Richardson would see action in just four games, throwing the football twice, while completing one pass for a 27-yard touchdown against Oklahoma in the team's bowl game. He would total 61 yards on seven carries.

With quarterback Emory Jones as the only player ahead of Richardson on the depth chart this year, the sophomore quarterback ought to see plenty of action, playing in a similar role to that Jones played over the past few years.

Stay tuned to AllGators on Sports Illustrated-FanNation for all Florida Gators football, recruiting, basketball, and athletics news and updates.