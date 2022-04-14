Billy Napier: Florida Gators to Unveil Black Football Uniforms

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Finally.

For years now it seems, Florida Gators faithful, players and recruits alike have asked for and are now about to receive the oft-coveted all-black uniforms, signaling a change of the guard with the new regime under head coach Billy Napier, the head coach told Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson recently.

These uniforms, of course, won't be replacing the already standard orange, white and blue as a permanent fixture, but will be just yet another alternative for the Florida football team that is bound to get folks excited to watch them play on Saturdays.

Napier says that while he doesn't think Jordan Brand will be able to fulfill that wish this year, the uniform kit certainly is anticipated for '23.

"We’re gonna wear black uniforms here at the University of Florida,” Napier says via Johnson.

“But each one of those uniforms that we wear we are going to auction off, and we’re gonna sell those and take the money and we’re gonna give that to families that maybe had some type of injury and setback and are living a little bit different lifestyle as a result of their military service and their setback.”

A Gators athletics team wearing all black isn't a new thing. The Florida basketball team has donned the unis for quite some time now, and now it appears the football team is getting their own wishes granted, after rumors spread over the past few years that it would ultimately come to fruition at some point.

In 2019, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin quickly dismissed the idea of wearing all black via social media. Now, it appears that that is about to change even while Napier, a self-admitted traditionalist, leads the charge.

