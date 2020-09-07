Gators' Brian Johnson Talks Evolution of QB Emory Jones, 'Fantastic Player'

Gators quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson has seen the evolution of Emory Jones from the beginning, and his continued development is one of the keys to Florida's success moving forward.

Florida is heading into the 2020 season with one of the best quarterback situations in the conference. Not only are they returning one of the most successful quarterbacks from last year in redshirt senior quarterback Kyle Trask, but they also have a potential rising-star quarterback in redshirt sophomore Jones.

For Johnson, having two quarterbacks that are ready to roll, particularly during this unprecedented year, is important.

"I think that’s definitely one of the things that will help us moving forward: that we have confidence that guys can go in the game and execute at a high level, not only at the quarterback position but throughout the entire offense," Johnson told reporters via Zoom last week.

"Everybody’s done a really good job throughout the installation period of getting everything in and getting comfortable with where we need to be and continuing to improve on a daily basis.”

Having that continuity is one of the key performance indicators for the Gators this season, and seeing Jones' improvement will help the situation further.

Last season, Jones saw his first extensive work in both passing and rushing as a quarterback. While during his freshman season Jones saw action in four games, in 2019, he was able to compete in 11 separate contests, throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 42 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

“Emory is a very special talent," said Johnson. "In terms of his overall knowledge, we can run our base with both quarterbacks. The thing that becomes different is they both have a different skillset. We can run the same play and get two different outcomes just because of the skillset of the quarterback. He’s done a great job of improving on a day-to-day basis of just his consistency of performance.

"Emory, every time he’s gotten into games he’s played really, really well. My challenge to him has always been be consistent in everything that you do. He’s really continued to do that and improve. I love coaching Emory. I think he’s a fantastic player, a fantastic talent, and I can’t wait to watch him play.”

The changes Johnson has seen from Jones has been the consistency he's shown as a quarterback. With quarterbacks, being able to make the "non-spectacular" throws and plays are how a one can separate themselves, something Jones has shown, Johnson says.

"I think it’s on us to make sure that we get the most out of our players and put them in the position to be successful on a consistent basis week in and week out.”

One of the best traits Jones possesses is his arm strength. Being able to - with the flick of the wrist - throw the football x number of yards through the air, is a special talent and separates dual-threat quarterbacks from each other. While his arm talent is obvious, Johnson says it's gotten even better.

"He gets in the game and he’s really, really accurate with the ball as well. It all comes down him putting everything together," says Johnson.

"In a practice setting, it’s a little different because he has a completely different skillset and he can be dynamic and change the game with his legs as well. When you got somebody like that, that can do everything, it really makes it tough on the defense and it really changes the looks that you get."

For this season, the Gators are sure to use both Trask and Jones throughout the season in a way that will benefit them from a game-to-game basis. While his time to shine as the team's starting quarterback has not been announced, it's clear the time is coming - soon.

"I can tell you with all certainty we’re going to need everybody in the quarterback room to contribute at a high level in order for us to get to where we need to be as an offense. Those guys understand that, and I’m looking forward to watching them work and watching them play.”