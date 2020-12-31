Gators Clobbered by Oklahoma, Fall 55-20 in Cotton Bowl

The No. 7 Florida Gators were unable to top the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in a beat-down in the Cotton Bowl.

The No. 7 Florida Gators were down double-digit starters for the Cotton Bowl against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, and it showed, both offensively and defensively, as they fall 55-20 in Dallas.

It would be one of the worst losses in Florida history as the Gators lost by 35. The last time Florida lost by 35 points would be in 2017 to Georgia.

Without multiple key players on offense, including three wide receivers, Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes and Jacob Copeland, along with star tight end Kyle Pitts, Gators quarterback Kyle Trask would struggle early against the Sooners defense.

In the first quarter of action, Trask would throw three interceptions, including one pick-six, allowing Oklahoma to get off to a quick 14-0 lead.

The Gators would enter halftime down 31-13, the third time Florida would trail in the first half this season.

Tonight, without many key players, the Gators offense simply couldn't get it done. The team would show off plenty of grit, netting two first-half turnovers, but the bad ultimately would outweigh the good against Oklahoma.

Trask would finish the contest completing 16 out of 28 of his passes for 158 yards and three interceptions, while the Gators' offense would total 521 pointless yards.

There would be plenty of drops by young Florida receiving corp on the day, not allowing much of the momentum to slide back in the Gators' favor throughout the contest.

Backup quarterback Emory Jones would also play significant snaps tonight, throwing for 86 yards, while completing eight out of 16 of his passes and rushing for a touchdown of his own.

The Florida starters at wide receiver would include Justin Shorter, Rick Wells and Xzavier Henderson.

While the Florida defense had a few solid drives against the Sooners offense tonight, the shortcomings they have had all season would rear their head once again.

Multiple missed tackles, inexplicable penalties and overall poor play would plague the Grantham-led defense, resulting in 19 explosive plays for 516 explosive yards. At one point the Oklahoma offense averaged 10.7 yards-per-play, more than a first down on every play of the game.

At the end of the game, Oklahoma averaged 10.9 YPP.

The Sooners offense would explode with quarterback Spencer Rattler, who would finish the contest with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, completing 14 out of 23 of his passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He would add seven rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Overall, it would be the worst performance by the Gators defense this season, surrendering 658 total yards on the day, including 435 rushing yards, a Cotton Bowl record. According to Tampa Bay Times writer Matt Baker, the last time the Gators surrendered 55 or more points would be in the Fiesta Bowl in 1995.

The Gators will have plenty of work to do as they look to overcome one of their worst losses in history during one of its best seasons in many years.