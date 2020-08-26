Florida Gators Top-Heavy RB Room Provides Versatility and Depth

The run game was not one of Florida's strong points last year. In fact, compared to the year before, the run game was actually a weakness.

As a whole, the Gators averaged a yard less per rush in 2019 (4.3) than 2018 (5.3), finishing with the nation's No. 107 rushing offense a season ago compared to the No. 27 spot in 2018.

The running back room itself wasn't the issue. Starter Lamical Perine had found plenty of rushing success in the past, and his talents earned him a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. This past season, however, he had to adapt to a bigger role in the passing game in order to remain relevant in the offense, as the offensive line struggled in its run blocking.

It worked. Perine finished his senior campaign with 40 receptions for 262 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Perine's immediate depth, Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis, return this year along with Miami transfer Lorenzo Lingard to lead the running back room. Pierce and Davis combine for 47 appearances during their Florida careers, giving the team needed experience, while Lingard is a former five-star prospect who has taken a slow recovery approach to a 2018 season-ending knee injury.

Should the offensive line make necessary progress in the run game, the Gators have the potential in the RB room to find 2018 levels of success again. But how will the team utilize the talent?

"We're going to see. Right now we're still in the learning phase," head coach Dan Mullen said on Tuesday." But like we've always done, you earn playing time. So if we feel that there's two guys that have earned playing time, they'll play. If there's three, they'll play. If there's four, they'll play. If there's five, they'll play."

In all likelihood, three seems to be the sweet spot with three veterans at the top of the depth chart. Lingard doesn't provide a ton of game experience, but he has been in a college system for two years and his natural talent can't be ignored. Florida does have two depth options as well, in redshirt sophomore Iverson Clement and redshirt freshman Nay'Quan Wright.

The three veterans all offer something unique, as well. That could pay dividends if the offensive line finds its groove, allowing Mullen and the staff to get even more creative in their rushing attack. As the offense will still flow through quarterback Kyle Trask, certainly at least one running back will need to make contributions as a pass-catcher.

"I think a lot of them they got the reps out of doing it last year, maybe not as much in a game because Perine was our featured guy, but they've been doing it for a while," said Mullen. "We’re going to continue to utilize those guys in the pass game."

Specifically, Mullen raved about Davis in that respect. A redshirt junior, Davis' career got off to a fast start as he averaged 6.7 yards per rush in seven games as a freshman, before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He didn't make it through three games in 2018 before suffering another injury, this time a broken foot.

Davis was fully healthy in 2019 but had to shake the rust off, and his role never seemed to get off the ground. He rushed 34 times for a measly 86 yards and a touchdown, adding six receptions for 41 yards. In his career, Davis has certainly flashed in the passing game though, as he's averaged 8.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions.

"Malik Davis does a really good job of it as a route-runner and putting him in space," Mullen continued discussing running backs in the passing game. "Dameon Pierce obviously has some experience of doing it, getting a lot of reps at it, knowing where to be on different routes."

Pierce, more of a bruiser, almost appeared to be a better rushing option than Perine a year ago as his down-hill physicality made due for a lack of vertical push from the offensive line. Pierce averaged 5.6 yards per carry - 305 yards on 54 carries, and scored four rushing touchdowns in 2019, adding four catches for 30 yards.

Lingard is a big-bodied speedster at 6-foot flat, 200 lbs., having reportedly posted a 4.27-second 40 yard dash in high school. Of course, that was before his injury and while he also ran track, but that feat is nothing short of ridiculously good. His development as a pass-catcher will be worth monitoring, as that level of speed in the open field is dangerous.

"I'm really happy he's a part of the program," Mullen said of Lingard in June. "I love his personality and I really like who he is as a person."

At that time the Gators had yet to take the practice field with Lingard on the squad, meaning Mullen couldn't comment on his game, but Mullen made it known he was impressed with Lingard's work ethic in offseason training.

A bruiser, a speedster, and a shifty receiving back: The Gators' running back room is pretty versatile. Rotations can be found across Florida's roster with Mullen holding the reins, and while Perine received the bulk of touches a year ago, Florida could have a multi-faceted attack at the running back position in 2020 should the top three guys remain healthy and take the next step in their careers.

"If you've earned that playing time, you get the opportunity to get on the field and go show what you do," Mullen said of the unit. "The more guys that earn playing time, the better depth you have and the better overall health you have as a team."