Gators OT David Conner To Undergo Thumb Surgery

Photo: David Conner; Credit: UAA Communications

Florida Gators first-year offensive tackle David Conner will undergo surgery on his right thumb on Tuesday, Aug. 23 following an injury suffered during UF's fall camp, a source close to the situation told AllGators. The timetable for Conner's return is currently unknown.

Conner did not participate on days 13 and 14 of Gator's fall camp, and had his right hand stabilized and wrapped in tape when he was last seen participating.

Gators head coach Billy Napier offered a small glimpse into Conner's injury during a press conference on Sunday while addressing injuries across Florida's offensive line and roster as a whole.

"David Conner’s [injury] is a little bit more extensive. I think a lot of that is to be determined in the future," Napier said. "Nothing major there with [guard] Ethan [White], but I think with David it’s to be determined.”

Conner's absence, although he was likely to man a deep reserve role in 2022, leaves the Gators short-handed at an already thin offensive tackle position as it pertains to proven talent.

A true freshman and Atlanta (Ga.) native, Conner signed with the Gators as a member of their 2022 recruiting class. He originally committed to Florida under the previous coaching staff and maintained his pledge following the transition to Billy Napier and Co. in December.

Conner is expected to serve as a reserve for the Gators this season as he grows acclimated to the collegiate level, and was anticipated to redshirt his first campaign in orange and blue before his injury. However, standing at 6-foot-5, 295 pounds with good length, the Deerfield Beach product has shown intriguing upside for the future.

For now, the Gators will bank on the promise they’ve seen from redshirt freshmen Austin Barber and Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Kamryn Waites to take over for Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton’s unit on the end of the offensive line if an injury to a starter occurs.

It's worth noting that starting left tackle Richard Gouraige missed the first six days of fall camp due to an undisclosed injury, although he has since returned to full participation.

The Gators will open their season on Sept. 3 against the No. 7 Utah Utes in The Swamp.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.