Former Gators DB Jordan Young Transfers to Cincinnati Bearcats

Former Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Young officially announced Cincinnati as his transfer destination on Monday.

He'll join a new-look Bearcats squad in the post-Luke Fickell era in 2023 with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

During his time at Florida, Young served primarily on special teams in 13 games over two seasons. Playing in just three games as a true freshman, the 6-foot-0, 192-pounds defensive back was forced to redshirt amid a tumultuous 2021 season under the Gators' previous leader, Dan Mullen.

Young seemingly began to emerge as an option in Florida's secondary under the new regime at the STAR nickel cornerback position and showcased his skillset there in the Gators' spring game. However, after being moved back to the outside in the summer, Young was pushed beneath a two-deep depth chart of contributors with Jason Marshall Jr., Jaydon Hill, Avery Helm, Jalen Kimber and even true freshman Devin Moore ahead of him.

The Tampa, Fla., native saw little time in Florida's secondary rotation until serving as a backup out of need in the Gators' bowl game loss to Oregon State. He elected to transfer following the season's end as a result.

Young finished his Florida career with 11 tackles, one pass breakup and one blocked kick. He'll look to bolster a Bearcats secondary two seasons removed from the dynamic tandem of Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant next season and beyond.

Young is the 19th Gators transfer to find a new home this offseason. He joins running back Lorenzo Lingard (Akron), wide receiver Trent Whittemore (UCF), tight ends Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) and Griffin McDowell (UT-Chattanooga), offensive linemen Michael Tarquin (USC), Yousef Murgharbil (Colorado) and Joshua Braun (Arkansas), defensive lineman Jalen Lee (LSU), outside linebackers Lloyd Summerall III (USF), Chief Borders (Nebraska) and David Reese (Cal), inside linebacker Diwun Black (Temple), defensive backs Corey Collier Jr. (Nebraska), Avery Helm (TCU), Donovan McMillon (Pittsburgh), Kamar Wilcoxson (Temple) and Tre'Vez Johnson (Missouri) and long snapper Marco Ortiz (Nebraska).

