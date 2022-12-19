Former Gators DB Kamar Wilcoxson Transferring to Temple

Photo: Kamar Wilcoxson; Credit: Zach Goodall

A slew of Florida Gators in the transfer portal continues to find their new homes as we approach the spring enrollment period.

On Sunday, former Florida defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson announced his transfer to Temple, joining Stan Drayton’s squad in Philadelphia.

Coming to Florida after an eventful recruiting process that involved an initial commitment to Florida, decommitment, commitment to Tennessee, flip back to UF and reclassification to enroll in late August for the 2020 season, Wilcoxson was well-known before he officially stepped on campus as a student.

The Gators looked for him to develop as a STAR nickel cornerback, given the length and versatility working against the run and in coverage he possessed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds.

Wilcoxson saw snaps in two games as a true freshman, including against Missouri, where he produced a tackle and a fumble recovery to make a notable impact despite the limited role perpetuated by his relative youth after his jump up a year. The outing presented promise for his future with the program after more time of proper progression in his position.

However, seeing Tre’Vez Johnson align as the starting STAR over the past two seasons and JUCO transfer Jadarrius Perkins firmly slated to back him up, Wilcoxson was lost in the shuffle as a redshirt freshman.

That remained the case in 2022.

As a result, due to the lack of playing time, the Lithonia, Ga., native elected to depart from the program on Nov. 3. He became the second midseason departure — beginning what would become a mass exodus of reserve talent as the season neared its end — after edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. was dismissed a few days prior.

He leaves Florida after just five tackles and one fumble recovery recorded in four appearances.

Wilcoxson will now look to resurrect his collegiate career after failing to gain traction for playing time in Gainesville. He’ll help bolster the Temple secondary as the Owls look to bounce back from a 3-9 campaign in 2022.

