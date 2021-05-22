Five Play Prospect: Florida Gators DT Desmond Watson

For the Florida Gators, the size of its defensive line has been one of its calling cards for years, particularly under head coach Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

In the 2021 recruiting class, Florida upgraded its defensive line in a big way - literally and figuratively -, landing mammoth defensive tackle Desmond Watson out of Armwood (Seffner, Fla).

Watson, 6-foot-5, entered the Florida football program at a massive 432 pounds, enrolling early to take advantage of Florida's spring practices. Though he is not exp[ected to contribute right away, his size and athleticism at the defensive tackle position are part of what makes his potential that much more intriguing.

According to MaxPreps.com, Watson accounted for 113 solo tackles during his time at Armwood. He added 79 tackles for loss, 24 sacks and nine quarterback hurries. Showing off his athleticism, Watson was able to get his hands on the football five times with five pass breakups. He would cause four fumbles.

The productivity is apparent on film as he was simply bigger than his competition a lot of times, and more athletic and quick at others. The combination of the two allowed him to dominate the competition leading him to receive an offer from one of the most prestigious football programs in the nation.

Mountain-Of-A-Man

While it's easy to see just how massive Watson is by looking at his measurables in a vacuum, it's even easier to see on film as he towers over the majority of his competition. In this first clip, Watson asserts his dominance and quickly is able to manhandle the opposing offensive lineman.

The Gators would be happy to see this happen at the collegiate level, but it should be noted that simply having size doesn't always mean a player will be able to do the same thing at the next level up. In essence, everyone is big in college, but it's still humorous to see just how much of a step up Watson is from the rest.

In the clip below, Watson not only shows off his size but also his ability to affect the quarterback via a bull rush. While he has other moves, his ability to simply run over people is the one most will get excited about moving forward.

Run-Stuffing Machine

Watson had a knack for getting after the running back during his time at Armwood. Of course, even in the above clip regarding his size that can be seen, but Watson also was able to finish off his block, mauling through offensive linemen with ease. An eye for the football is key for any defensive tackle, and Watson certainly has that.

Hands On the Football

As noted above, Watson has the ability to get his hands up in passing lanes, preventing the quarterback from completing a pass. An impressive ability that will certainly go a long way if he can continue to perform at that level moving forward with Florida.

While it is typically something defensive backs are known for, having a defensive lineman with the ability can set up plenty of plays for the defense moving forward.

Athletic for a Big Man

Though he isn't the fastest human on earth, Watson is not simply a big rock in the middle of the gridiron. He has plenty of athleticism to go along with his size and showcases that on tape routinely. He has the ability to track down rushers when they bounce the football outside.

His knack for getting after a ball carrier has been noted plenty, but having the size and athleticism without having been put into strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage's factory is a fantastic sign.

Block-Shedding Ability

His best trait, getting after the running back doesn't simply rely on what he does with his body, but also what he does with his hands and having the ability to shed blocks with a quickness. Watson displays this routinely and is able to get away from blocks with his hands and technique.

It is typically uncommon for a defensive tackle in high school to understand the small aspects of the game, but it appears that Watson already has some of the fundamentals on his side. Due to this, don't be surprised to see Watson contribute as a run-stuffing defender on goal-line packages in the near future during his freshman season at Florida.

Final Thoughts

Though Watson has plenty of work to do in the strength and conditioning program - head coach Dan Mullen stated the team would work to get his weight down -, his raw traits are impressive on tape, and it gives everyone something to look forward to.

Watson is everything one would want in a nose tackle. A player who not only is able to shed blocks due to his pure size, but is able to use his athleticism and technique to overmatch his opposition.

He sometimes needs to get a better handle of where he may throw his weight around as to not get off balance, but with time that can become second nature to how he plays. The Gators could have landed a diamond in the rough with Watson, and to have a player with such an upside is going to pay dividends in the future.