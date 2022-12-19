Gators Edge Rusher Lloyd Summerall Transferring to USF

Photo: Lloyd Summerall III; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Former Florida Gators edge rusher Lloyd Summerall III is heading south to Tampa to continue his collegiate career at USF, he announced on Sunday.

The decision to transfer from Florida is a year in the making for the former member of the 2019 class.

After initially entering the transfer portal last offseason alongside Khris Bogle — who transferred to Michigan State and was considered a significant loss for the program amid a coaching change — Summerall elected to return to the Gators for year one under Billy Napier to maintain depth in the edge rusher position.

To begin the year, the Lakeland, Fla., native served as the third option in a high-volume edge rusher role controlled primarily by Brenton Cox Jr.

However, departure after Florida’s loss to Georgia in the last week of October, Summerall assumed a more frequent backup role behind new starter Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. The snaps he received in the final half of the season were the most playing time on defense throughout his collegiate career.

In that time, Summerall compiled six tackles and one fumble recovery.

He tallied 15 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovering in 28 career games with UF.

The rising redshirt junior will look to bring that accumulated experience — albeit still limited — to USF’s pass rush in 2023 in a heightened role as Alex Golesh builds the foundation for the Bulls program rebuild. Simultaneously, he’ll look to carve out a role that stretches beyond a special teamer with occasional appearances defensively.

His 6-foot-5, 231-pound frame suggests he has the stature and length alone to compete at the group of five level as a disruptive piece off the edge for the Bulls.

