Florida Gators Set to Start Fall Camp on Friday, Key Players to Watch

The Florida Gators are ready to begin its season, starting fall camp this week after a long offseason of preparation.

While the Gators do not suit up for Week 1 against the FAU Owls until Sept. 4, they'll begin their version of training camp, fall camp this Friday, Aug. 6, as they set to raise expectations from a season ago.

Camp is set to take place over the next few weeks and will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 22. Players will report on Aug. 5, ahead of the official Friday start date.

Last season, Florida posted an impressive 8-4 record, earning the top bid coming out of the SEC East as the division champions. They would go on to play in the SEC Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, ultimately losing the contest 52-46 after mounting what looked to be an impressive run by the team's offense.

Returning on offense this year will include several key contributors, including receivers Jacob Copeland and Justin Shorter, running backs Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis, along with tight ends Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer.

One of the key elements of this year's offense to watch will be at quarterback as redshirt junior Emory Jones looks to take over as the team's starter. There's no question that the starting job is Jones' to lose, but if he should struggle throughout camp and into the season, we could see Anthony Richardson start sooner rather than later.

On defense, the Gators will be returning several key veterans, but have plenty of new faces as well. Linebackers Ventrell Miller, Amari Burney and Mohamoud Diabate, along with defensive lineman Zachary Carter and pass rushers Jeremiah Moon and Brenton Cox, Jr., will be players to watch moving forward.

The team's secondary will look a lot different with key contributors, cornerback Marco Wilson and safeties Donovan Stiner, Shawn Davis and Brad Stewart off to greener pastures, graduated attempting to make a name for themselves in the NFL, or find their way onto an NFL roster.

Because of that, plenty of eyes will certainly be on others such as Trey Dean, Jaydon Hill and Rashad Torrence, II. For the defensive line, the attention will be on the interior as sophomore tackle Gervon Dexter looks to make a big jump as he enters his second season. The two transfers, Antonio Shelton and Daquan Newkirk will also be players to watch moving forward.

