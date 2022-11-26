Florida State Outlasts Florida Gators in Offensive Shootout, 45-38

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

Jordan Travis won the battle of the quarterbacks in Tallahassee with 353 yards and three total touchdowns en route to handing Florida its sixth loss of the season in the highest-scoring matchup between the two programs ever on Friday night.

After a three-point lead at the halftime break, the Florida Gators squandered their opportunity to finish the year above .500 as they fell to their in-state rival Florida State Seminoles.

The high-powered offense that categorized the first 30 minutes of play evaporated out of the locker room, at least to start. The second half began much slower for the Gators, as it has at multiple points throughout the year.

They failed to capitalize on their opportunity to extend their three-point lead to six or ten with a score on the first possession out of the half, instead going three-and-out and punting for the first time in the contest to begin the third quarter.

The Seminoles, on the other hand, maintained their first-half form to take advantage of Florida's lull in play.

FSU continued to use the legs of Travis on their first offensive drive out of the half to push into Florida territory. However, the Gators stymied the attack to force a 46-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald.

Florida responded with another three-and-out to allow Mike Norvell's squad to retake the lead and the Noles took advantage yet again.

Kickstarting the drive with a deep ball down the middle to Malik McClain to set up FSU in the red zone, Travis made do with his legs once again to exploit Florida's over-pursuit in pass rush to evade pressure and take off down the left sideline. He did so twice on consecutive plays to push Florida State down to the one-yard line.

Two plays later, the Seminoles retook the lead with a fake jet sweep pitch to running back Trey Benson for him to punch it in for his second score of the game. The Noles went up 31-24 with 4:21 left in the third as a result. That swung momentum fully in their favor.

Florida failed to answer, turning in their third three-and-out of the half

A decent return by Mycah Pittman, paired with a late hit out of bounds by Ja'Markis Weston on the punt, gave FSU the juice it needed to extend the lead to two scores as Travis found Kentron Poitier for his third total touchdown of the game and first through the air.

The Noles carried a 38-24 lead into the final 15 minutes.

Florida cut the lead on the ensuing possession despite a wacky goal line sequence — with seven plays ran inside the FSU five-yard line — as running back Montrell Johnson went up and over for the score to make it 38-31 with 10:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A defensive stop became imperative as UF found a way to steal back a sliver of momentum.

That's exactly what Florida delivered.

Forcing two straight plays of no gain followed by a strip sack by Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. on Travis on third down, that FSU recovered, the Gators made FSU punt for the second time in the game at a crucial juncture.

Ricky Pearsall continued to produce for the Gators, this time on special teams with a 13-yard return to the 50-yard line.

Then, the Trevor Etienne show commenced.

Setting up a 3rd and 5 with five combined yards on his first two carries of the drive, Etienne's name was called for the third time on the drive on a halfback dive. The offensive line created a gaping hole on the left side and Etienne exploited it to take the ball 45 yards for the tying score of 38 apiece.

But, to Florida's displeasure, Benson didn't allow that score to remain on the board long as he took a counter rush to the left into the end zone to recapture the lead, 45-38, with just over four minutes left.

For the second week in a row, the Gators had a chance late to tie the contest and send it to overtime. They were aided by a pass interference call on Florida State to keep the drive alive on 4th and lone. However, just like their trip to Nashville, Florida fell short of extending the game past regulation.

Richardson finished the night with 239 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, but couldn't will UF to a seventh win of the year.

The Gators finish Billy Napier's first retailer season as head coach at 6-6 and will now await their bowl bid to officially cap off the season.

