Game Time Set for No. 10 Gators vs. Wildcats on ESPN

September 27, 2021
Game Time Set for No. 10 Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats on ESPN

The Florida Gators will take on the Kentucky Wildcats this week on ESPN.
Author:
Publish date:

Yesterday, the game time was set for the No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 1-2 SEC) to take on the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) in Lexington on Saturday, Oct. 2. The teams will face off on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET. in a matchup that will certainly draw a large crowd at Kroger Field.

Florida is currently coming off of an impressive victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, winning the contest 38-14 over the weekend. This will be the team's first SEC matchup on the road, and the Wildcats are currently undefeated, last beating the South Carolina Gamecocks, 16-10 on Saturday.

For the Gators, they'll look to extend their winning streak and earn a winning record within the Southeastern Conference as they continue through their season.

The last time Florida went into Lexington was in 2019, a game in which Florida would win after a late-game rally by former Gators QB Kyle Trask. For Florida running back Dameon Pierce, he remembers that matchup fondly.

“I remember that being a very hostile environment until Kyle Trask went in and won the game for us and they got real quiet,” Pierce said following the team's victory over Tennessee when asked about the upcoming matchup against Kentucky.

Florida knows plenty about hostile environments, especially having played in The Swamp over the past two weeks. The team has greatly benefitted from the crowd noise and certainly, the Wildcats will look to do the same.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

