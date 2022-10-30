The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Gators' 22-Point Loss to Georgia

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators failed to overcome the nation's top Dawgs on Saturday as they fell to their state-line rival 42-20.

To recap the contest, All Gators breaks down the good, the bad and the ugly from Florida's performance in our weekly series.

Good: Third quarter

When Florida headed into the halftime break down 28-3 to Georgia, the Gators' hopes of knocking off their SEC East and state borderline rival were diminished to dust.

Returning to the field after halftime, Florida received the second-half kickoff looking to finally establish itself. Taking that opportunity to execute a 13-play, 75-yard drive, Florida punched the ball into the end zone for the first time on the day to cut the lead to 28-10.

When Georgia got the ball back, Florida forced a fumble on play one to turn in an additional field goal. Stetson Bennett's interception on the ensuing drive led to a 78-yard bomb from Anthony Richardson to Xzavier Henderson to make it a one-possession game.

That spark, even for a moment, saw Florida live up to the potential the offense has with the explosive backfield it boasts. Letting Richardson work as a true dual-threat made a major difference, as he overcame a few knicks and bruises suffered early on in the game to will Florida back into the contest.

The Gators played freely and flourished.

It may not have amounted to much — as Georgia quickly retook momentum and shot down the comeback attempt — but, in a world where moral victories matter in year one of a new regime, Florida got what Napier coined as a potential turning point for the unit.

The fight and desire to win at all costs, which Napier has preached on since he arrived in Gainesville, flashed despite the bleak reality ahead of them out of the halftime locker room.

That's a comforting fact amid an uncomfortable season for UF.

Bad: First-half offense

Four straight three-and-outs against the No. 1 team in the country, which ranks top five in both total offense and total defense this season, is a surefire way to eliminate any opportunity to contend in said contest.

That's exactly where Florida stood entering drive five of the game nearly four minutes into the second quarter when the Gators earned their first first down of the game and found a way to score to avoid the first-half shutout with a 42-yard drive.

It kickstarted with a 41-yard toss from Richardson to Justin Shorter down the left sideline, and it concluded just a few plays later with Adam Mihalek's 52-yard field goal.

The offensive woes came largely due to the Gators' limited push upfront against the elite Bulldogs' defensive line. That struggle was magnified when Florida looked to target the flats, allowing the speed in the second and third levels of Georgia to pursue with no reservations.

But, the much-maligned play-calling variance remained nonexistent as Florida went to the dried well of inside zone rushes and quick hitters to the boundary.

The Gators settled into the contest in the second half, when they took advantage of several Georgia miscues to post the aforementioned 17 unanswered points. But their sheer inability to move the football at any point in the first 30 minutes effectively eliminated them from strongly contending with the Dawgs.

In a season characterized by inefficiency and inconsistency, Florida's offensive outing against Georgia was an embodiment of the plague limiting success out of Gainesville this season.

More performances like the one in the third quarter will be needed for the Gators to run the table down the stretch of the season as they play for bowl eligibility.

Ugly: Talent gap

While the offensive stagnancy was a major concern against the top team in the nation, it is understandable for Florida to stall against one of the best defenses in the land to a certain degree. Namely, the well-defined talent gap between the two programs was displayed throughout the day on both sides of the football.

The CBS Sports graphic detailing the discrepancy in talent acquisition over the past five years tells the story of where Florida stands compared to Georgia.

CBS Sports broadcast displays the polarity in recruiting between Florida and Georgia over the past five seasons.

In summary, the programs are not on the same stage from a personnel perspective. The offensive lapses discussed above weren't the only spot that was evident.

The story isn't as clear-cut on defense due to the 500-plus yards of offense and 50% third downs conversion rate posted by the Georgia offense. That doesn't mean Florida performed poorly overall, though.

In fact, Patrick Toney's squad may have played their best defensive ball since they took on Kentucky in Gainesville in week two.

UF forced three turnovers and was consistently in a position to make plays throughout the game, particularly in the secondary. Players who have struggled in coverage to this point in the season — such as safety Trey Dean and linebacker Amari Burney— seemingly took a step forward to be highlights of a defense that made the stops needed to catapult Florida during their surge out of the locker room break.

In the end, Georgia was just better.

The game ultimately came down to the Dawgs having more dogs than the Gators, as it usually goes in sports. Being outmatched on high-caliber athletes with the propensity to not only make the big plays — like UGA tight end Brock Bowers' bobbling touchdown catch despite Burney's smothering coverage and ability to get a hand on the ball — but to consistently execute the routine plays is a difficult challenge to overcome.

Florida has shown promise in the recruiting department that they can begin to close that gap under Napier and Co. Running back Trevor Etienne, who committed to Florida in the 2023 transition class and is already serving as an integral piece in the game plan, is one of the first Napier signees to showcase that.

However, Saturday established what most fans already knew: It will take considerable time.

If you didn't, now you do.

