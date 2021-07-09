Sports Illustrated home
Gators DL Gervon Dexter Becomes First SEC DL Signed in NIL

As athletes begin the profit off of their name, image and likeness throughout college football, Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter wastes no time in inking a deal.
Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter will become the first SEC defensive lineman to sign during the starting phase of athletes in college football gaining the ability to profit off of their name, image and likeness. The sophomore defensive lineman announced the deal on Thursday.

The promotion, according to Dexter via social media, centers around the 'College HUNKS Hauling and Junk & Moving' brand, a moving company that provides junk removal and moves for locals. The brand is attempting to create a franchise in Gainesville (Fla.), home of the Gators, and Dexter is attempting to help facilitate it.

The brand has been making the rounds about the college athlete universe, becoming one of the major brands to partner with Miami quarterback D'Rique King. The deal will reportedly make King $20,000 richer, giving an idea of what some athletes could expect in deals in the future.  

The ability for athletes to profit off of their own brands will become more prevalent as time goes on, especially considering that this is the first time athletes have been able to do so throughout history. While there are plenty of more avenues to consider, partnering with brands is likely the first step many will take.

For Dexter, not only has he already partnered with a brand, but he also has his own clothing brand that he's promoted via social media as well. Having the ability to earn money throughout an athlete's collegiate career will likely become the norm moving forward, at least for higher-profile players such as Dexter.

