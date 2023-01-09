Graduate Transfer DB Al Walcott Target Commits to Arkansas Over Florida

Florida’s plan to rebuild parts of the roster this offseason via the transfer portal has endured some turbulence as top targets take their talents elsewhere.

On Sunday, the Gators missed out on Baylor graduate transfer Al Walcott as the talented defensive back pledged himself to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He will join Sam Pittman and Co. for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Despite initially having a visit scheduled for Florida over the weekend, Walcott elected to remain in Fayetteville, Ark. — where he stopped prior to his expected trek Gainesville. However, he never made it to Florida’s campus.

That decision eliminated the Gators chances at landing the uber-talented hybrid safety to bolster the defensive backfield this upcoming season.

Walcott, who spent the 2022 season at STAR for Baylor, would have provided the Gators a versatile, experienced defensive back with the ability to plug into the vacant starting nickel cornerback role in Patrick Toney’s defense.

Instead, he takes the talents that led him to 82 tackles, five pass breakups, two sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in his 13 appearances in 2022 with him to Arkansas under new defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

The Gators hope they have better luck when it comes to his former Baylor teammate and priority offensive line target Micah Mazzccua, who is slated to announce his transfer destination on Tuesday.

