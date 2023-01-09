Skip to main content

Graduate Transfer DB Al Walcott Target Commits to Arkansas Over Florida

Florida misses out on graduate transfer defensive back target Al Walcott.

Florida’s plan to rebuild parts of the roster this offseason via the transfer portal has endured some turbulence as top targets take their talents elsewhere.

On Sunday, the Gators missed out on Baylor graduate transfer Al Walcott as the talented defensive back pledged himself to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He will join Sam Pittman and Co. for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Despite initially having a visit scheduled for Florida over the weekend, Walcott elected to remain in Fayetteville, Ark. — where he stopped prior to his expected trek Gainesville. However, he never made it to Florida’s campus.

That decision eliminated the Gators chances at landing the uber-talented hybrid safety to bolster the defensive backfield this upcoming season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Walcott, who spent the 2022 season at STAR for Baylor, would have provided the Gators a versatile, experienced defensive back with the ability to plug into the vacant starting nickel cornerback role in Patrick Toney’s defense.

Instead, he takes the talents that led him to 82 tackles, five pass breakups, two sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in his 13 appearances in 2022 with him to Arkansas under new defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

The Gators hope they have better luck when it comes to his former Baylor teammate and priority offensive line target Micah Mazzccua, who is slated to announce his transfer destination on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.

Micah Mazzccua
Football

Priority Gators OL Transfer Prospect Micah Mazzccua Sets Commitment Date

By Brandon Carroll
Jason Marshall, Tre'Vez Johnson
Football

Gators DB Transfer Tre’Vez Johnson Commits to Missouri

By Brandon Carroll
Deuce Spurlock
Football

Michigan LB Transfer Commits to Florida

By Zach Goodall
Caden Jones
Recruiting

OL Caden Jones Commits to Florida Gators at All-American Bowl

By Brandon Carroll
Diwun Black
Football

Former Gators LB Diwun Black Transfers to Temple

By Brandon Carroll
Trent Whittemore
Football

Former Florida WR Trent Whittemore Transferring to UCF

By Zach Goodall
GoldenUF_WhiteUGA
Basketball

Florida Gators vs. Georgia: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Brandon Carroll
Caden Jones 3
Recruiting

Where to Watch Florida OT Target Caden Jones' Commitment

By Zach Goodall