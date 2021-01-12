Report: Auburn CB Enters Transfer Portal; Could Florida Be Interested?

Last week, the Florida Gators made a move to hire a secondary coach in Wesley McGriff. McGriff spent the past two seasons coaching the Auburn Tigers' secondary, and while it is not yet known what position he will be taking with the Gators, his presence could still draw some former Tigers players to the Florida roster.

According to a report from AL.com's Matt Zenitz, Auburn cornerback Christian Tutt will be entering the transfer portal. Zenitz mentions that Tutt was slated to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft, already had hired an agent and was committed to the training, but has opted instead to join another college.

Tutt, a true junior this season, was the only returning starter among the Tigers secondary in 2020. He held a primary role in the Auburn defense as the team's starter at nickel, and started his entire sophomore season at the position as well, recording 32 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two interceptions for season.

Tutt was only able to play in nine games in 2020, accounting for 18 solo tackles, and one TFL. While the past season did not live up to his sophomore or freshman seasons, Tutt was essentially the team's only experienced player in its secondary, making up for the lack of experience surrounding him.

Tutt also possesses an ability as a return specialist, accounting for 10 yards per return as a punt returner in 2020, while accounting for 13.6 YPR during his sophomore season.

With Florida's clear ties due to the hiring of McGriff, and its questions within the secondary, they could be a suitable landing spot for the soon-to-be former Auburn defensive back.

Florida will be losing multiple members of its secondary this offseason, particularly Florida's STAR nickel cornerback position: Marco Wilson, and potentially senior STAR Brad Stewart, though it is not clear whether or not Stewart plans to use an extra year of eligibility at this time. At safety, the Gators will likely be without veteran Donovan Stiner and Shawn Davis. Davis has hinted that he won't be returning to Florida for a fifth season.

Simply put, bodies are needed within the Florida secondary, and Tutt, given his experience, could be useful. If he were to choose the Gators as his destination for transferring, he would likely be used as the team's STAR. The Gators also have rising sophomore cornerback Tre'Vez Johnson who has played STAR in the past.

If Stewart were to return, he and veteran safety Trey Dean III could become the team's safeties, depending on the progression of the overall group. Regardless, the Gators should want to add more players in its young and inexperienced secondary for the 2021 season.

Florida will also be losing its starting punt returner in receiver Kadarius Toney, who declared for the NFL Draft shortly prior to the team's bowl game against Oklahoma. Tutt could potentially take on that role, or at the very least, add to the depth at the position.