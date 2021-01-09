Former Gators RB Iverson Clement Transfers to Temple

Announced via social media yesterday, former Florida Gators running back Iverson Clement has officially transferred to Temple University, announced with the caption of "Trials and tribulations made me wiser! 2021." along with various hashtags expressing his excitement.

Clement, a redshirt sophomore last season, originally entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1. "I will always be a part of the Gator nation wherever I go and will use the skills, advice, and lessons to my advantage," Clement said near the end of his statement. "I thank God for this opportunity and I look forward to what the future holds."

During his time at Florida, Clement carried the football just 12 times for 94 yards including five times for 29 yards in 2020. He had been buried on the depth chart over the past two years and never truly received any in-game opportunities to carry the football.

With Clement officially heading to a new program, the Gators will move forward with the running backs they do still have currently on the roster. Those who will likely take significant snaps next season include rising senior Dameon Pierce, rising redshirt senior Malik Davis, rising redshirt sophomore Nay'Quan Wright and rising redshirt junior Lorenzo Lingard.

While Florida has plenty of options already officially on the roster, they will also be receiving help in the form of former Clemson five-star running back DeMarkcus Bowman. Bowman announced his intentions to transfer to Florida late last season. It is expected he will become one of the centerpieces to the Florida running game in short time.