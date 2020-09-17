Gators Rush End Jeremiah Moon 'Looking to Go Out With a Bang'

The Florida Gators can brag about the amount of depth they have at the BUCK rush end position entering the 2020 season.

The Gators return several intriguing second-year players in Mohamoud Diabate and Khris Bogle, can untap the potential of now-eligible Georgia transfer Brenton Cox Jr., and have several other lesser experienced bodies waiting their turn.

The veteran of the group, however, is fifth-year senior Jeremiah Moon, who believes he has something to prove this year.

"I'm looking to go out with a bang," Moon told the media via Zoom on Wednesday. "I'm excited for the season to come up and to prove what I can do. I know it's been a long road with me with injuries and everything. But I know, everything is in control, and it'll be okay."

Moon ranked tied for third on the team in quarterback pressures in 2019 with 20, despite missing the final four games with a foot injury, suffered against Georgia. He finished his shortened season with 31 tackles, three sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two defended passes.

"I'll be getting more sacks this season," said Moon. "I feel like. I've been working on that a lot with my hands and my feet, and just being more physical."

Moon also mentioned improving his speed and bend as an edge rusher, along with being able to run with tight ends and cover running backs, as areas of focus this offseason.

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, who has been scouting the 2021 NFL Draft class that should include Moon, tweeted that he believes Moon is one of the "most physically talented defenders" of this year's crop in July. Mentioning his versatility, able to run and cover, Nagy views Moon as a legitimate NFL prospect, despite less than ideal production.

"His comments were great to hear. But at the same time, I still come every day ready to work," said Moon.

It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who coaches the BUCK rush end, utilizes the ample amount of edge rushers on Florida's roster, as each prospect does different things well and provides different traits. You would be hard-pressed to find a 6-foot-6, 228-pound defensive end who can drop into coverage up the seam and in the flats, so it's hard to believe Moon will end up lost in the shuffle.

Instead, he can be expected to rotate heavily in his final year at Florida, something the Gators are known for doing across the roster.

"Yeah, we do rotate a lot as a team, and I feel like its best man win," said Moon. "We have a lot of guys that can play. So, I feel like whoever gets it has that chance to make the best impact that week, so I feel like it's the best man that wins."