The Florida Gators were supposed to take on the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gainesville, Fla.) on Saturday. An outbreak of COVID-19 across the UF football team pushed the highly-anticipated, annual rivalry game back to the end of the season on Dec. 12.

Despite the lack of a game, Florida moved up in the weekly Coaches Poll from No. 9 to No. 8, ahead of week eight of college football action.

Florida dropped six spots a week ago, from No. 3 to No. 6, following a 41-38 road loss to Texas A & M. However, former No. 6 North Carolina's 31-28 loss to unranked Florida State on Saturday night led to a seven-spot skid for the Tar Heels which gave the Gators a bump.

We'll see if the polls remain this kind to Florida moving forward as the Gators will not play again until Oct. 31 against Missouri, which was postponed after previously being scheduled for Oct. 24. Two Big 10 teams - No. 5 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State - stand ahead of Florida despite having yet to play a game this season.

Below, you can find the entire Coaches Poll entering week eight of the 2020 college football season. With the Big 10 entering the mix this week and coronavirus impacting programs unpredictably, the polls should only get crazier moving forward.

1. Clemson (5-0)

2. Alabama (4-0)

3. Notre Dame (4-0)

4. Georgia (3-1)

5. Ohio State (0-0)

6. Oklahoma State (3-0)

7. Penn State (0-0)

8. Florida (2-1)

9. Texas A & M (3-1)

10. Cincinnati (3-0)

t-11. Miami (4-1)

t-11. BYU (5-0)

13. North Carolina (3-1)

14. Wisconsin (0-0)

15. Oregon (0-0)

16. Southern Methodist (5-0)

17. Michigan (0-0)

18. Iowa State (3-1)

19. Kansas State (3-1)

20. Virginia Tech (3-1)

21. Minnesota (0-0)

22. North Carolina State (4-1)

23. Southern Cal (0-0)

24. Coastal Carolina (4-0)

25. Marshall (4-0)

Dropped out: No. 14 Auburn; No. 17 Tennessee; No. 21 UL Lafayette