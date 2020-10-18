SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators Jump Up to No. 8 in Coaches Poll

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators were supposed to take on the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Gainesville, Fla.) on Saturday. An outbreak of COVID-19 across the UF football team pushed the highly-anticipated, annual rivalry game back to the end of the season on Dec. 12.

Despite the lack of a game, Florida moved up in the weekly Coaches Poll from No. 9 to No. 8, ahead of week eight of college football action.

Florida dropped six spots a week ago, from No. 3 to No. 6, following a 41-38 road loss to Texas A&M. However, former No. 6 North Carolina's 31-28 loss to unranked Florida State on Saturday night led to a seven-spot skid for the Tar Heels which gave the Gators a bump.

We'll see if the polls remain this kind to Florida moving forward as the Gators will not play again until Oct. 31 against Missouri, which was postponed after previously being scheduled for Oct. 24. Two Big 10 teams - No. 5 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State - stand ahead of Florida despite having yet to play a game this season.

Below, you can find the entire Coaches Poll entering week eight of the 2020 college football season. With the Big 10 entering the mix this week and coronavirus impacting programs unpredictably, the polls should only get crazier moving forward.

1. Clemson (5-0)

2. Alabama (4-0)

3. Notre Dame (4-0)

4. Georgia (3-1)

5. Ohio State (0-0)

6. Oklahoma State (3-0)

7. Penn State (0-0)

8. Florida (2-1)

9. Texas A&M (3-1)

10. Cincinnati (3-0)

t-11. Miami (4-1)

t-11. BYU (5-0)

13. North Carolina (3-1)

14. Wisconsin (0-0)

15. Oregon (0-0)

16. Southern Methodist (5-0)

17. Michigan (0-0)

18. Iowa State (3-1)

19. Kansas State (3-1)

20. Virginia Tech (3-1)

21. Minnesota (0-0)

22. North Carolina State (4-1)

23. Southern Cal (0-0)

24. Coastal Carolina (4-0)

25. Marshall (4-0)

Dropped out: No. 14 Auburn; No. 17 Tennessee; No. 21 UL Lafayette

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida HC Dan Mullen Tests Positive for COVID-19

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen has tested positive for coronavirus.

Zach Goodall

Former Gators RB Lamical Perine to Take on 'Bigger Role' with Jets

Former Florida running back Lamical Perine is set to take on a "bigger role" with the New York Jets after the release of Le'Veon Bell.

Zach Goodall

Frustrated Mullen Says Gators Should 'Pack The Swamp' After Loss

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen wants Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at full capacity, pandemic be damned.

Zach Goodall

by

Wide open 911

Why Did the Florida Gators Practice on Monday?

The Florida Gators canceled a team meeting early Monday due to a looming coronavirus outbreak. So, why did the team practice that night?

Zach Goodall

by

Torroman

Gators OL Brett Heggie Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Florida Gators offensive lineman Brett Heggie is under consideration as one of the top centers in the nation.

Zach Goodall

by

Heat-Man

Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers Postponed: What You Need to Know

Florida vs. Missouri has been postponed. Here's what you need to know.

Zach Goodall

How Much More Can Gators Quarterback Kyle Trask Improve?

Entering the season as the team's unquestioned starting quarterback, Kyle Trask has set the league on fire.

Demetrius Harvey

Report: Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers Football Game Postponed

The Gators' game against the LSU Tigers this weekend will not go on as scheduled.

Demetrius Harvey

by

BradAshford

Florida Gators COVID-19 Outbreak Illustrates Vulnerability Within Protocols

In an incredibly difficult situation to maneuver, some of the current college football and Florida Gators COVID-19 protocols have faults.

Demetrius Harvey

Priority 2021 DL Tunmise Adeleye Places Gators in Top 3

The Florida Gators are inches closer to landing a priority prospect in the class of 2021.

Zach Goodall